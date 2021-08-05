Tamil Nadu Government launches doorstep healthcare scheme

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin on August 5, 2021, launched the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ (healthcare services at people’s doorstep) scheme in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

The state government launched scheme aims at eliminating the need for patients to visit hospitals for the treatment of non-communicable diseases.

After the launch of the scheme, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the healthcare scheme will be a pioneer for the whole country. The details of the scheme were issued on August 4 by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department.

Tamil Nadu healthcare scheme: Features

• The programme by Tamil Nadu Government will focus on community-based interventions in order to improve disease control in the state.

• One of the important features of the project will be that every listed beneficiary under the scheme will be brought under the Population Health Registry (PHR) which will form the common denominator to ensure continuous monitoring and the follow-up of the patients.

Doorstep healthcare scheme in Tamil Nadu: Key details

• The doorstep healthcare scheme in Tamil Nadu will be expanded to other parts of the state as well by the end of 2021.

• A total of Rs. 242 crores have been allocated for the scheme. It is expected that one crore people from 30 lakh families will be benefitted from the healthcare scheme this year.

• Under the scheme, a total of 1,264 women health volunteers, physiotherapists are to be deployed for the identification of non-communicable diseases and to provide treatment at the doorstep.

• A field team comprising of existing ASHAs in tribal areas, Women Health Volunteers under TN Corporation for Development of Women, Mid-level health providers, Health inspectors, Village Health nurses, and physiotherapists with the support of other health staff will be deployed to provide healthcare services at home.

• The first phase of the scheme will cover 189 primary health centers, 1172 Health sub-centers, and 50 community health centers in 50 Universal Health Coverage blocks all over the state.