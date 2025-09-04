Which is the Largest Temple in Delhi?

Largest Temple in Delhi: Delhi, the heart of India, is home to some of the most magnificent temples that reflect its deep spiritual and cultural heritage. Among all, the Akshardham Temple stands out as the largest temple in Delhi, famous worldwide for its breathtaking architecture and grandeur. Alongside Akshardham, Delhi also houses iconic temples like the Lotus Temple, ISKCON Temple, Kalkaji Mandir, and Hanuman Mandir, making the city a vibrant hub of devotion and faith. Akshardham Temple The largest temple in Delhi is Akshardham Temple, also known as Swaminarayan Akshardham Mandir. It attracts millions of visitors every year and is a symbol of India’s spiritual and cultural glory. Largest Hindu temple in the world Akshardham Temple was officially recognised by the Guinness World Records (2007) as the largest Hindu temple in the world. This recognition has made it a global icon of Indian heritage and architecture.

Akshardham: rchitectural Marvel The temple is built with pink sandstone and white marble, without using steel. Every carving on the temple walls reflects India’s ancient craftsmanship and devotion. Cultural Attractions In Akshardham •Yagnapurush Kund – The largest stepwell in the world. It is beautifully designed with traditional steps and a musical fountain. •Sahaj Anand Water Show – A breathtaking blend of water, light, and sound. The show tells inspiring stories from Indian culture in a unique way. •Cultural Boat Ride – Showcasing India’s 10,000-year-old history. Visitors travel through exhibits of science, art, and spirituality in a boat journey. •Exhibition Halls – Depicting Indian traditions, values, and spiritual wisdom. These halls educate visitors about the teachings of saints and leaders.