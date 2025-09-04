India is known for its rich cultural diversity, where people from different religions and regions come together to celebrate national, religious, and regional festivals. To mark these occasions, holidays are declared by both private and government organizations. Every year, the Government of India releases an official notification announcing the Holiday List 2025 Central Government, which includes holidays to be observed by Central Government offices, administrative departments, and employees. This holiday list employees in planning official work, travel, family gatherings, and festive celebrations well in advance.
Here, we have listed down the complete holiday list 2025 including gazetted and optional holidays as per the official circular by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India.
Government Holiday List 2025
Every year, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) prepares Government Holiday List is prepared in accordance with the Central Government’s Holiday Rules, 1936. It includes Gazetted Holidays, Restricted Holidays, and Public Holidays that are applicable to all states and union territories.
Central Government Holidays 2025
Central Government Holiday List 2025 has already been released by the officials at the beginning of FY 2025. Knowing the complete holiday list plays an important role for employees, organizations, and even the public to plan their tasks, vacations and festive celebrations. There are three types of Government Holidays, which are as follows:
Gazetted Holidays
Commonly known as National Holidays, these are mandatory holidays which every Indian employee gets. They include Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). Check the complete list of Gazetted Holiday here:
- Republic Day
- Independence Day
- Mаhatma Gandhi Jayanti
- Buddha Purnima
- Christmas Day
- Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)
- Diwali (Deepavali)
- Good Friday
- Guru Nanak's Birthday
- Idu'l Fitr
- Idu'l Zuha
- Mahavir Jayanti
- Muharram
- Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad)
Restricted Holidays
Restricted holidays are also known as Optional Holiday. Employees can choose to take these holidays based on their personal or religions preferences. It includes festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, EID, Shivratri, Janamashtami and more. It is important to note that only 2 holidays can be availed in a year.
Public Holidays
These holidays depend on local tradition and festival. They include Pongal, Makar Sankranti etc.
Holiday List 2025 Central Government Employees
Refer to the table below to know the complete list of Central Government Holidays 2025. These include Gazetted, Restricted and Public Holidays. Since you know the upcoming long weekend, you can plan your trip that you have been postponing for a really long time!
|
S. No
|
Holiday
|
Date
|
Day
|
1
|
Republic Day
|
January 26
|
Sunday
|
2
|
Maha Shivaratri
|
February 26
|
Wednesday
|
3
|
Holi
|
March 14
|
Friday
|
4
|
Id-ul-Fitr
|
March 31
|
Monday
|
5
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
April 10
|
Thursday
|
6
|
Good Friday
|
April 18
|
Friday
|
7
|
Buddha Purnima
|
May 12
|
Monday
|
8
|
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
|
June 07
|
Saturday
|
9
|
Muharram
|
July 06
|
Sunday
|
10
|
Independence Day
|
August 15
|
Friday
|
11
|
Janmashtami
|
August 16
|
Saturday
|
12
|
Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)
|
September 05
|
Friday
|
13
|
Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday
|
October 02
|
Thursday
|
14
|
Dussehra
|
October 02
|
Thursday
|
15
|
Diwali (Deepavali)
|
October 20
|
Monday
|
16
|
Guru Nanak's Birthday
|
November 05
|
Wednesday
|
17
|
Christmas Day
|
December 25
|
Thursday
Central Government Holiday List 2025 PDF
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) releases the Government Holiday Calendar every year on its official website. You can download Central Government Holiday List 2025 PDF via the direct link shared below.
Holiday List 2025 PDF
Whether you are a corporate employee or working in a government job, you can download it, take a printout, and paste it on your desk to plan your tasks and vacations effectively.
