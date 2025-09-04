NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

Government Holiday 2025: List of Central Government Holidays PDF

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 4, 2025, 17:02 IST

Postponing your trip due to shortage of leaves or too much workload? Not anymore! Here’s the Holiday List 2025 to help you plan your vacation on the next long weekend. Check the complete Central Government Holiday List 2025 here.

Holiday List 2025
Holiday List 2025

India is known for its rich cultural diversity, where people from different religions and regions come together to celebrate national, religious, and regional festivals. To mark these occasions, holidays are declared by both private and government organizations. Every year, the Government of India releases an official notification announcing the Holiday List 2025 Central Government, which includes holidays to be observed by Central Government offices, administrative departments, and employees. This holiday list employees in planning official work, travel, family gatherings, and festive celebrations well in advance. 

Here, we have listed down the complete holiday list 2025 including gazetted and optional holidays as per the official circular by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India.

Government Holiday List 2025

Every year, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) prepares Government Holiday List is prepared in accordance with the Central Government’s Holiday Rules, 1936. It includes Gazetted Holidays, Restricted Holidays, and Public Holidays that are applicable to all states and union territories.

Central Government Holidays 2025

Central Government Holiday List 2025 has already been released by the officials at the beginning of FY 2025. Knowing the complete holiday list plays an important role for employees, organizations, and even the public to plan their tasks, vacations and festive celebrations. There are three types of Government Holidays, which are as follows:

Gazetted Holidays

Commonly known as National Holidays, these are mandatory holidays which every Indian employee gets. They include Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). Check the complete list of Gazetted Holiday here:

  • Republic Day
  • Independence Day
  • Mаhatma Gandhi Jayanti
  • Buddha Purnima
  • Christmas Day
  • Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)
  • Diwali (Deepavali)
  • Good Friday
  • Guru Nanak's Birthday
  • Idu'l Fitr
  • Idu'l Zuha
  • Mahavir Jayanti
  • Muharram
  • Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad)

Restricted Holidays

Restricted holidays are also known as Optional Holiday. Employees can choose to take these holidays based on their personal or religions preferences. It includes festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, EID, Shivratri, Janamashtami and more. It is important to note that only 2 holidays can be availed in a year.

Public Holidays

These holidays depend on local tradition and festival. They include Pongal, Makar Sankranti etc.

Holiday List 2025 Central Government Employees

Refer to the table below to know the complete list of Central Government Holidays 2025. These include Gazetted, Restricted and Public Holidays. Since you know the upcoming long weekend, you can plan your trip that you have been postponing for a really long time!

S. No

Holiday

Date

Day

1

Republic Day

January 26

Sunday

2

Maha Shivaratri

February 26

Wednesday

3

Holi

March 14

Friday

4

Id-ul-Fitr

March 31

Monday

5

Mahavir Jayanti

April 10

Thursday

6

Good Friday

April 18

Friday

7

Buddha Purnima

May 12

Monday

8

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)

June 07

Saturday

9

Muharram

July 06

Sunday

10

Independence Day

August 15

Friday

11

Janmashtami

August 16

Saturday

12

Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)

September 05

Friday

13

Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

October 02

Thursday

14

Dussehra

October 02

Thursday

15

Diwali (Deepavali)

October 20

Monday

16

Guru Nanak's Birthday

November 05

Wednesday

17

Christmas Day

December 25

Thursday

Central Government Holiday List 2025 PDF

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) releases the Government Holiday Calendar every year on its official website. You can download Central Government Holiday List 2025 PDF via the direct link shared below.

Holiday List 2025 PDF

Whether you are a corporate employee or working in a government job, you can download it, take a printout, and paste it on your desk to plan your tasks and vacations effectively. 

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News