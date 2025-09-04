India is known for its rich cultural diversity, where people from different religions and regions come together to celebrate national, religious, and regional festivals. To mark these occasions, holidays are declared by both private and government organizations. Every year, the Government of India releases an official notification announcing the Holiday List 2025 Central Government, which includes holidays to be observed by Central Government offices, administrative departments, and employees. This holiday list employees in planning official work, travel, family gatherings, and festive celebrations well in advance. Here, we have listed down the complete holiday list 2025 including gazetted and optional holidays as per the official circular by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India.

Government Holiday List 2025 Every year, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) prepares Government Holiday List is prepared in accordance with the Central Government’s Holiday Rules, 1936. It includes Gazetted Holidays, Restricted Holidays, and Public Holidays that are applicable to all states and union territories. Central Government Holidays 2025 Central Government Holiday List 2025 has already been released by the officials at the beginning of FY 2025. Knowing the complete holiday list plays an important role for employees, organizations, and even the public to plan their tasks, vacations and festive celebrations. There are three types of Government Holidays, which are as follows: Gazetted Holidays Commonly known as National Holidays, these are mandatory holidays which every Indian employee gets. They include Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). Check the complete list of Gazetted Holiday here:

Republic Day

Independence Day

Mаhatma Gandhi Jayanti

Buddha Purnima

Christmas Day

Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)

Diwali (Deepavali)

Good Friday

Guru Nanak's Birthday

Idu'l Fitr

Idu'l Zuha

Mahavir Jayanti

Muharram

Prophet Mohammad’s Birthday (Id-E-Milad) Restricted Holidays Restricted holidays are also known as Optional Holiday. Employees can choose to take these holidays based on their personal or religions preferences. It includes festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, EID, Shivratri, Janamashtami and more. It is important to note that only 2 holidays can be availed in a year. Public Holidays These holidays depend on local tradition and festival. They include Pongal, Makar Sankranti etc. Holiday List 2025 Central Government Employees Refer to the table below to know the complete list of Central Government Holidays 2025. These include Gazetted, Restricted and Public Holidays. Since you know the upcoming long weekend, you can plan your trip that you have been postponing for a really long time!

S. No Holiday Date Day 1 Republic Day January 26 Sunday 2 Maha Shivaratri February 26 Wednesday 3 Holi March 14 Friday 4 Id-ul-Fitr March 31 Monday 5 Mahavir Jayanti April 10 Thursday 6 Good Friday April 18 Friday 7 Buddha Purnima May 12 Monday 8 Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) June 07 Saturday 9 Muharram July 06 Sunday 10 Independence Day August 15 Friday 11 Janmashtami August 16 Saturday 12 Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) September 05 Friday 13 Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday October 02 Thursday 14 Dussehra October 02 Thursday 15 Diwali (Deepavali) October 20 Monday 16 Guru Nanak's Birthday November 05 Wednesday 17 Christmas Day December 25 Thursday