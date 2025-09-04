NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
When Do Other Countries Celebrate Teacher’s Day Apart from India?

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 4, 2025, 16:56 IST

Teacher's Day 2025: Discover Teacher’s Day 2025 dates in India and across the world. Learn why it is celebrated, its history, and the significance of honoring teachers globally.

Teachers are the backbone of society because they impart wisdom, morals, and knowledge to their students. Several nations observe Teacher's Day at various points throughout the year in order to recognize their accomplishments. India celebrates its Teacher's Day on September 5th in India in honor of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered educator and the nation's second president. 

However, did you know that teachers are honored on a particular day in a number of other countries as well? Let's take a look at when different countries celebrate their Teacher's Day.

Teacher’s Day in India

India observes Teacher's Day on September 5th each year as paying tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country's second president and a legendary teacher. Students pay respect to their teachers on this day for helping and motivating them in their education and general life. Schools host various cultural events, speeches, and enjoyable activities for their teachers.

World Teacher’s Day

Prior to delving into specific nations, it is crucial to remember that World Teachers' Day is observed annually on October 5. UNESCO established this day in 1994 to honor educators' contributions to the global development of education and society. While many nations celebrate this day, others have their own national Teacher's Day.

While Teachers' Day is observed in many nations worldwide, the dates vary from one country to another. Every country selects a unique day to recognize its teachers, which is frequently connected to significant events in education, history, or culture.

List of Countries with Different Teacher’s Day Date

The following is a list of nations that observe Teacher's Day, along with the celebration date:

Country

Teacher’s Day

Argentina

11 September

Bangladesh

5 October

Brazil

15 October

China

10 September

Germany

5 October

India

5 September

Iran

2 May

Japan

5 October

Mexico

15 May

Russia

5 October

South Korea

15 May

Thailand

16 January

United Arab Emirates

5 October

United Kingdom

5 October

United States

On Tuesday of the first full week of May, when the country celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

Significance of Teacher’s Day

Teacher's Day is significant because it recognizes the contribution teachers make to forming society and educating the next generation. It is a day to show appreciation for their commitment, diligence, and significant contributions to learning and development. 

Observing this day serves to emphasize the importance of teachers outside of the classroom and to remind us of the respect they deserve. Additionally, it encourages pupils to appreciate information, cherish education, and see teachers as real mentors who improve lives and strengthen communities.

