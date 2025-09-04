When Do Other Countries Celebrate Teacher’s Day Apart from India?

Teachers are the backbone of society because they impart wisdom, morals, and knowledge to their students. Several nations observe Teacher's Day at various points throughout the year in order to recognize their accomplishments. India celebrates its Teacher's Day on September 5th in India in honor of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a revered educator and the nation's second president.

However, did you know that teachers are honored on a particular day in a number of other countries as well? Let's take a look at when different countries celebrate their Teacher's Day.

Teacher’s Day in India

India observes Teacher's Day on September 5th each year as paying tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country's second president and a legendary teacher. Students pay respect to their teachers on this day for helping and motivating them in their education and general life. Schools host various cultural events, speeches, and enjoyable activities for their teachers.