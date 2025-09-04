AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Out at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Allotment: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has announced the AYUSH NEET UG round 1 counselling allotment results. The link to download the AYUSH NEET UG round 1 allotment result PDF is available on the official website. Students who have been allotted seats in the first counselling round need to report to the colleges for admission from September 5 to 12, 2025.

AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result is available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also be provided with the direct link below to check the allotment result.

Candidates reporting to the colleges for admissions must make sure to carry with them all required documents for the verification and admission purposes. The documents are mandatory for the admission purposes. Candidates must carry the originals and photocopies with them.