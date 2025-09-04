NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links
News

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Out at aaccc.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 4, 2025, 16:49 IST

AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result declared at aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can download the allotment PDF through the link given here. Reporting to colleges from September 5 to 12, 2025. 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Out
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result Out
Register for Result Updates

AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Allotment: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has announced the AYUSH NEET UG round 1 counselling allotment results. The link to download the AYUSH NEET UG round 1 allotment result PDF is available on the official website. Students who have been allotted seats in the first counselling round need to report to the colleges for admission from September 5 to 12, 2025.

AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result is available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates can also be provided with the direct link below to check the allotment result.

Candidates reporting to the colleges for admissions must make sure to carry with them all required documents for the verification and admission purposes. The documents are mandatory for the admission purposes. Candidates must carry the originals and photocopies with them. 

AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Allotment - Click Here

Steps to Check AYUSH NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result

The AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Students can follow the steps given here to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of AYUSH NEET counselling

Step 2: Click on the AYUSH NEET round 1 allotment link

Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference

Also Read: BSEB DElEd Result 2025 Declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Get Direct Link Here

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News