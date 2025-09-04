NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
BSEB DElEd Result 2025 Declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 4, 2025, 16:08 IST

BSEB DElEd Result 2025 declared for first and second year exams. Students can login using their login id and password to download the results at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB DelEd Result 2025 Declared
BSEB DelEd Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar DElEd Result 2025 today. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Sakshamta, DElEd exams can now check their results through the link on the official website.

The BSEB DElEd 1st year and 2nd year exam results are available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. To check the result students can visit the official website and login with their user id and password. 

BSEB DElEd 1st Year Result - Click Here

BSEB DelEd 2nd Year Result  - Click Here

BSEB DelEd Result 2025: Login Credentials Required

The BSEB DelEd result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year candidates is now available on the official website. To check the results students must visit the website and login with the following details

  • Login ID
  • Password

Steps to Check BSEB DelEd Result 2025

The BSEB D.El.Ed.(F-F) Session: 2024-2026(1st Yr) & Session:2023-2025(2nd Yr) Exam, 2025 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board

Step 2: Click on the BSEB DElEd result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The BSEB DelEd result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

