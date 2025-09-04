BSEB DElEd Result 2025 Declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB DelEd Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar DElEd Result 2025 today. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Sakshamta, DElEd exams can now check their results through the link on the official website.

The BSEB DElEd 1st year and 2nd year exam results are available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. To check the result students can visit the official website and login with their user id and password.

BSEB DElEd 1st Year Result - Click Here

BSEB DelEd 2nd Year Result - Click Here

BSEB DelEd Result 2025: Login Credentials Required

The BSEB DelEd result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year candidates is now available on the official website. To check the results students must visit the website and login with the following details