BSEB DElEd Result 2025 Declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB DelEd Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar DElEd Result 2025 today. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Sakshamta, DElEd exams can now check their results through the link on the official website.
The BSEB DElEd 1st year and 2nd year exam results are available on the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com. To check the result students can visit the official website and login with their user id and password.
BSEB DelEd Result 2025: Login Credentials Required
The BSEB DelEd result 2025 for 1st and 2nd year candidates is now available on the official website. To check the results students must visit the website and login with the following details
- Login ID
- Password
Steps to Check BSEB DelEd Result 2025
The BSEB D.El.Ed.(F-F) Session: 2024-2026(1st Yr) & Session:2023-2025(2nd Yr) Exam, 2025 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the results
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board
Step 2: Click on the BSEB DElEd result link
Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth
Step 4: The BSEB DelEd result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference
