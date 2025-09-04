NEET UG 2025: Supreme Court Denies the Plea Alleging Tampering of OMR Sheet

NEET UG 2025: A NEET UG candidate's plea that her Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet had been altered was denied by the Supreme Court bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar.
The candidate claimed to have tried 171 out of 180 questions, but her OMR sheet only indicated 11 attempts, according to a Live Law report. She further asserted that the signature and thumb impression on the sheet were not hers. When the candidate asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hear her case, the NTA explained that she had actually only tried 11 questions, just two of which were right. As a result, the court dismissed the plea and found no validity in her claim.
Supreme Court Rejects OMR Tampering Claim
According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, the OMR sheets were packed in pink envelopes and sealed directly in front of the applicants. Fairness and transparency were intended to be ensured by this process, which also required the signatures of two student witnesses. The concerned candidate did not object to this procedure at the time it was carried out, the officials observed.
The Supreme Court's decision to reject the appeal comes after the Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected the candidate's petition due to inconsistencies in her signature. The Supreme Court recently ruled that it was unable to force the NTA to agree with the candidate's assertions. The integrity of the NTA's examination process is strengthened by this ruling, which essentially confirms the agency's claim that it evaluated and handled the OMR sheets in accordance with established protocols.
What Is The OMR Sheet?
An Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet is a special type of paper form used for collecting data from a large number of people. It is most commonly used in multiple-choice exams, surveys, and assessments. The sheet has a series of printed bubbles or boxes that students fill in with a pencil or pen to indicate their answers.
A specialized scanner reads these sheets by detecting the marks made by the student. This technology allows for very fast and accurate scoring, as the scanner can process hundreds of sheets per minute without human intervention. The use of OMR sheets ensures a fair and transparent evaluation process, as it minimizes the possibility of human error in grading. They are a crucial tool in large-scale standardized testing.
