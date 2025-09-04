NEET UG 2025: Supreme Court Denies the Plea Alleging Tampering of OMR Sheet

NEET UG 2025: A NEET UG candidate's plea that her Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet had been altered was denied by the Supreme Court bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and A.S. Chandurkar.

The candidate claimed to have tried 171 out of 180 questions, but her OMR sheet only indicated 11 attempts, according to a Live Law report. She further asserted that the signature and thumb impression on the sheet were not hers. When the candidate asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hear her case, the NTA explained that she had actually only tried 11 questions, just two of which were right. As a result, the court dismissed the plea and found no validity in her claim.

Supreme Court Rejects OMR Tampering Claim

According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, the OMR sheets were packed in pink envelopes and sealed directly in front of the applicants. Fairness and transparency were intended to be ensured by this process, which also required the signatures of two student witnesses. The concerned candidate did not object to this procedure at the time it was carried out, the officials observed.