SSC CGL Exam Centres 2025 List: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct SSC CGL 2025 exam from 12 to 26 September in 130 cities spread across the country. Check the complete list of SSC CGL Exam Centres along with their codes here.

SSC CGL Exam Centre 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL exam city slip on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download their city initiation slip to determine the city where their exam centre is allocated. This will help them in planning their travel and accommodations accordingly. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 12 to 26 in a single shift each day. The admit card for the same will be released 3 to 4 days prior to the exam date.

SSC CGL admit card is a crucial document that provides candidates with information about their reporting time, exam centre details and exam date.  The commission allocates SSC CGL exam centre based on the preferences mentioned by the candidates while filling out the application form. Here, you can check the complete list of SSC CGL Exam Centres with Codes for all 9 regions.

SSC CGL Exam Centre 2025

SSC CL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12 to 26 September to fill 14582 vacancies for various Group B and C posts. It will be held in a single shift, as per the latest announcement made by SSC Chairman.  Exam centres are assigned based on the preferences indicated by candidates in their SSC CGL application forms. Candidates will be notified of their specific exam centres upon the release of their admit cards.

SSC CGL Exam Centre List

SSC CGL is a national-level exam conducted annually to recruit eligible candidates for Group B and C posts. The SSC CGL posts include ASO, Inspector (Income Tax), Sub Inspector (CBI), JSO, Tax Assistant and more. Candidates gearing up for SSC CGL 2025 exam are advised to familiarise themselves with the locations of their assigned exam centres to plan their travel efficiently. The exact exam centre details will be provided on the SSC CGL admit card.

Also, check:

List of SSC CGL Exam Centre for Tier 1 

Refer to the table below to know SSC CGL 2025 exam centres for all nine regions.

Regions

States Covered

Exam Cities

Central Region (CR)

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

Eastern Region (ER)

West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Kolkata, Asansol, Kalyani, Siliguri, Gangtok, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampore, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Ranchi, Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Port Blair

Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR)

Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep

Bengaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udupi, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Sagar, Ujjain, Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg-Bhilai

North Eastern Region (NER)

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura

Itanagar, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Churachandpur, Imphal, Ukhrul, Shillong, Aizawl, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala

Northern Region (NR)

Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand

Delhi, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sriganganagar, Udaipur, Sikar, Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Roorkee

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)

Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab

Chandigarh/Mohali, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala

Southern Region (SR)

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Guntur, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Puducherry, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal

Western Region (WR)

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Akola, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Alibaug, Panaji

Documents to Carry to the SSC CGL Exam Centre

Candidates are required to bring certain documents to SSC CGL Test Centres for verification purposes. These documents are:

  • A printed copy of SSC CGL admit card

  • A valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, or driving licence

  • Two recent passport-sized color photographs

Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025

The Staff Selection Commission announced the new SSC CGL Exam Date on its official website. The CGL Tier 1 exam will be held on 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th September 2025.

Events

Important Dates

SSC CGL City Intimation 2025

3rd September 2025

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

2 to 3 days before exam date

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date 2025

12th to 26th September 2025

Tier 2 Exam Date

December 2025

