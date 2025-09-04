SSC CGL Exam Centre 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL exam city slip on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download their city initiation slip to determine the city where their exam centre is allocated. This will help them in planning their travel and accommodations accordingly. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 12 to 26 in a single shift each day. The admit card for the same will be released 3 to 4 days prior to the exam date.
SSC CGL admit card is a crucial document that provides candidates with information about their reporting time, exam centre details and exam date. The commission allocates SSC CGL exam centre based on the preferences mentioned by the candidates while filling out the application form. Here, you can check the complete list of SSC CGL Exam Centres with Codes for all 9 regions.
SSC CGL Exam Centre 2025
SSC CL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12 to 26 September to fill 14582 vacancies for various Group B and C posts. It will be held in a single shift, as per the latest announcement made by SSC Chairman. Exam centres are assigned based on the preferences indicated by candidates in their SSC CGL application forms. Candidates will be notified of their specific exam centres upon the release of their admit cards.
SSC CGL Exam Centre List
SSC CGL is a national-level exam conducted annually to recruit eligible candidates for Group B and C posts. The SSC CGL posts include ASO, Inspector (Income Tax), Sub Inspector (CBI), JSO, Tax Assistant and more. Candidates gearing up for SSC CGL 2025 exam are advised to familiarise themselves with the locations of their assigned exam centres to plan their travel efficiently. The exact exam centre details will be provided on the SSC CGL admit card.
List of SSC CGL Exam Centre for Tier 1
Refer to the table below to know SSC CGL 2025 exam centres for all nine regions.
|
Regions
|
States Covered
|
Exam Cities
|
Central Region (CR)
|
Bihar, Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea
|
Eastern Region (ER)
|
West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
Kolkata, Asansol, Kalyani, Siliguri, Gangtok, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampore, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Ranchi, Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Port Blair
|
Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR)
|
Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep
|
Bengaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udupi, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram
|
Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)
|
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Sagar, Ujjain, Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg-Bhilai
|
North Eastern Region (NER)
|
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura
|
Itanagar, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Churachandpur, Imphal, Ukhrul, Shillong, Aizawl, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala
|
Northern Region (NR)
|
Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand
|
Delhi, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sriganganagar, Udaipur, Sikar, Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Roorkee
|
North Western Sub-Region (NWR)
|
Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab
|
Chandigarh/Mohali, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala
|
Southern Region (SR)
|
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
|
Guntur, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Puducherry, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal
|
Western Region (WR)
|
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Akola, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Alibaug, Panaji
Documents to Carry to the SSC CGL Exam Centre
Candidates are required to bring certain documents to SSC CGL Test Centres for verification purposes. These documents are:
-
A printed copy of SSC CGL admit card
-
A valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, or driving licence
-
Two recent passport-sized color photographs
Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025
The Staff Selection Commission announced the new SSC CGL Exam Date on its official website. The CGL Tier 1 exam will be held on 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th September 2025.
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
SSC CGL City Intimation 2025
|
3rd September 2025
|
SSC CGL Admit Card 2025
|
2 to 3 days before exam date
|
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date 2025
|
12th to 26th September 2025
|
Tier 2 Exam Date
|
December 2025
