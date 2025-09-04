SSC CGL Exam Centre 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL exam city slip on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download their city initiation slip to determine the city where their exam centre is allocated. This will help them in planning their travel and accommodations accordingly. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from September 12 to 26 in a single shift each day. The admit card for the same will be released 3 to 4 days prior to the exam date. SSC CGL admit card is a crucial document that provides candidates with information about their reporting time, exam centre details and exam date. The commission allocates SSC CGL exam centre based on the preferences mentioned by the candidates while filling out the application form. Here, you can check the complete list of SSC CGL Exam Centres with Codes for all 9 regions.

SSC CGL Exam Centre 2025 SSC CL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12 to 26 September to fill 14582 vacancies for various Group B and C posts. It will be held in a single shift, as per the latest announcement made by SSC Chairman. Exam centres are assigned based on the preferences indicated by candidates in their SSC CGL application forms. Candidates will be notified of their specific exam centres upon the release of their admit cards. SSC CGL Exam Centre List SSC CGL is a national-level exam conducted annually to recruit eligible candidates for Group B and C posts. The SSC CGL posts include ASO, Inspector (Income Tax), Sub Inspector (CBI), JSO, Tax Assistant and more. Candidates gearing up for SSC CGL 2025 exam are advised to familiarise themselves with the locations of their assigned exam centres to plan their travel efficiently. The exact exam centre details will be provided on the SSC CGL admit card.

Also, check: SSC CGL Syllabus

SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off

SSC CGL Previous Year Question Paper List of SSC CGL Exam Centre for Tier 1 Refer to the table below to know SSC CGL 2025 exam centres for all nine regions. Regions States Covered Exam Cities Central Region (CR) Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea Eastern Region (ER) West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands Kolkata, Asansol, Kalyani, Siliguri, Gangtok, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampore, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Ranchi, Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Port Blair Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR) Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep Bengaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Udupi, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR) Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Sagar, Ujjain, Bilaspur, Raipur, Durg-Bhilai North Eastern Region (NER) Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura Itanagar, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Churachandpur, Imphal, Ukhrul, Shillong, Aizawl, Dimapur, Kohima, Agartala Northern Region (NR) Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand Delhi, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sriganganagar, Udaipur, Sikar, Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Roorkee North Western Sub-Region (NWR) Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab Chandigarh/Mohali, Hamirpur, Shimla, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala Southern Region (SR) Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Guntur, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Puducherry, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Western Region (WR) Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Akola, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Alibaug, Panaji