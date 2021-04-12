Tika Utsav: Over 27 lakh 69 thousand COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on first day

India on April 11, 2021, launched a four-day-long ‘Tika Utsav’ or the vaccination festival with an aim to vaccinate a maximum number of eligible citizens against Coronavirus.

PM Modi during his meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states on April 8 had directed to observe ‘Tika Utsav’ from April 11 to April 14, 2021, with the purpose of vaccinating more people. He had called it the beginning of the second war against the pandemic.

On the first day of Tika Utsav, PM Modi in a tweet also made four requests to the citizens. He mentioned that as the ‘Tika Utsav’ begins today nationwide, the countrymen must abide by four things- assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others, and if someone tests Corona positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area.

आज से हम सभी, देशभर में टीका उत्सव की शुरुआत कर रहे हैं। कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई के इस चरण में देशवासियों से मेरे चार आग्रह हैं… https://t.co/8zXZ0bqYgl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2021

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, following PM Modi’s call for mass vaccination, also asked the nation to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic and respond to the four requests by PM Modi.

आज श्रद्धेय ज्योतिबा फुले जी की जयंती पर PM श्री @narendramodi जी के आह्वान पर #TikaUtsav का शुभारंभ, एक प्रकार से कोरोना के खिलाफ़ दूसरी सबसे बड़ी लड़ाई की शुरुआत है। इस उत्सव का लक्ष्य है अधिक से अधिक लोगों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाना।



आइए, हम सब मिलकर इस लड़ाई को मज़बूती दें। pic.twitter.com/2ztp2RyyIg — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 11, 2021

Why Tika Utsav is being observed?

The nationwide vaccination drive of four days (11 April to 14 April) is being observed at a time when the curve of Coronavirus has been rapidly increasing in India.

The four-day-long vaccination drive started on April 11 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and will continue till the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14, aims at inoculating the maximum number of eligible Indian citizens against the virus.

Kerala: People arrive at a district hospital in Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram to receive #COVID19 vaccine, as 'tika utsav' begins today pic.twitter.com/qeBhNuQIop — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

States kick start Tika Utsav:

From Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, states all over India ramped up their efforts to the vaccination process in their region.

Madhya Pradesh: People queue up at the inoculation centre at Civil Hospital, Gwalior to receive the #COVID19 vaccine



'Tika Utsav' is being conducted across the country today, to continue till April 14 pic.twitter.com/8Rg6BoO6aX — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Manipur- State Chief Minister N Biren Singh took his first dose of Coronavirus vaccine on the first day of Tika Utsav in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh receives his first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today at the launch of 'tika (vaccination) utsav' in Imphal's Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences pic.twitter.com/1sRZvp1xv7 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Karnataka- The Health Minister of the state, K Sudhakar launched ‘Tika Utsav’ in the state at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar launched Tika (vaccination) Utsav at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute earlier today. pic.twitter.com/M799NeKqYW — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Jharkhand- Eligible people in the state queued up outside a vaccination centre in Ashok Nagar of Ranchi showing solidarity and support for the vaccination program nationwide.

Jharkhand: People queue up outside an inoculation centre in Ranchi's Ashok Nagar to receive #COVID19 vaccine



'Tika (vaccination) utsav' is being conducted across the country today, to continue till April 14 pic.twitter.com/M3JknLoKz1 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

There is no shortage of oxygen. 4,000 Remdesivir injections are already available and 5,000 injections will arrive today. We are observing Tika (vaccination) Utsav in the entire state. No Lockdown will take place in Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/9EifX3uVdV — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Eligible ones in the larger states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi also showed participation in huge numbers in Tika Utsav and got themselves vaccinated from the assigned centres.

Tika Utsav: 6,000 COVID vaccination centres in UP, Adityanath urges people to get vaccinated



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/JMAHofPuH4 pic.twitter.com/52DaChLPe4 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 11, 2021

'Tika Utsav' was observed at several workplaces in the city today including NCERT Campus, hotel Le Meridian, Hari Nagar DTC Bus Depot and IGNOU head office. Delhi crossed the one lakh per day vaccination figure for the first time: Office of Delhi LG pic.twitter.com/PpBNCbQ90h — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

महाराष्ट्र: मुंबई के BKC जंबो कोविड सेंटर पर लोग कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए इंतजार करते दिखे। वरिष्ठ नागरिकों ने वैक्सीन लेने के बाद हाथ हिलाकर खुशी व्यक्त किया।



एक व्यक्ति ने कहा, ''खुशी है कि वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज हमें समय पर मिली। वैक्सीन लेने के बाद मन से डर कम हुआ है।'' pic.twitter.com/dg0Bs0bgla — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 12, 2021

Tika Utsav: Over 25 Lakh 47 thousand beneficiaries vaccinated on the first day According to the Indian government, more than 27 lakh 69 thousand vaccine doses were administered on the first day of ‘Tika Utsav’. Out of it, over 25 lakh 47 thousand beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while more than 2 lakh 22 thousand beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine. Vaccination centres operational- As per the Health Ministry, on the first day of the vaccination campaign, many of the workplace vaccination centres were operational. However, as it was Sunday, most of the centres were operational in the private workplaces. The Ministry further added that on average 45 thousand centres are functional but on April 11 63 thousand 800 centres were operational. It marks a rise of an average of 18 thousand 800 centres in the country.

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India:

The coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India have crossed the 10 crore mark. As many as 10,15,95,147 citizens have been vaccinated in the country so far.

#COVID19 | More than 10.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, including nearly 30 lakh doses administered on day 1 of 'Tika Utsav'. India's average doses per day cross the 40-lakh mark, continues to be the highest globally: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/aBVZs4ptco — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

According to the Union Ministry of Health, more than 9 crores of first doses of vaccine have been administered to the Indian citizens, out of which more than 4 crores are in the age group of above 60 years.

However, though the country has crossed the 10 crores mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered, the rising cases in major states have become a cause of concern for the Government of India.