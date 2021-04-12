Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Tika Utsav: Over 27 lakh 69 thousand COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on first day

Tika Utsav: The nationwide vaccination drive of four days (11 April to 14 April) is being observed at a time when the curve of Coronavirus has been rapidly increasing in India.

Tilak Utsav 2021

India on April 11, 2021, launched a four-day-long ‘Tika Utsav’ or the vaccination festival with an aim to vaccinate a maximum number of eligible citizens against Coronavirus.

PM Modi during his meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states on April 8 had directed to observe ‘Tika Utsav’ from April 11 to April 14, 2021, with the purpose of vaccinating more people. He had called it the beginning of the second war against the pandemic.

On the first day of Tika Utsav, PM Modi in a tweet also made four requests to the citizens. He mentioned that as the ‘Tika Utsav’ begins today nationwide, the countrymen must abide by four things- assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others, and if someone tests Corona positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area.

The Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, following PM Modi’s call for mass vaccination, also asked the nation to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic and respond to the four requests by PM Modi.

Why Tika Utsav is being observed?

The nationwide vaccination drive of four days (11 April to 14 April) is being observed at a time when the curve of Coronavirus has been rapidly increasing in India.

The four-day-long vaccination drive started on April 11 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and will continue till the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14, aims at inoculating the maximum number of eligible Indian citizens against the virus.

States kick start Tika Utsav:

From Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, states all over India ramped up their efforts to the vaccination process in their region.

Manipur- State Chief Minister N Biren Singh took his first dose of Coronavirus vaccine on the first day of Tika Utsav in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Karnataka- The Health Minister of the state, K Sudhakar launched ‘Tika Utsav’ in the state at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru.

Jharkhand- Eligible people in the state queued up outside a vaccination centre in Ashok Nagar of Ranchi showing solidarity and support for the vaccination program nationwide.

Eligible ones in the larger states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi also showed participation in huge numbers in Tika Utsav and got themselves vaccinated from the assigned centres.

Tika Utsav: Over 25 Lakh 47 thousand beneficiaries vaccinated on the first day

According to the Indian government, more than 27 lakh 69 thousand vaccine doses were administered on the first day of ‘Tika Utsav’.

Out of it, over 25 lakh 47 thousand beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while more than 2 lakh 22 thousand beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Vaccination centres operational- As per the Health Ministry, on the first day of the vaccination campaign, many of the workplace vaccination centres were operational. However, as it was Sunday, most of the centres were operational in the private workplaces.

The Ministry further added that on average 45 thousand centres are functional but on April 11 63 thousand 800 centres were operational. It marks a rise of an average of 18 thousand 800 centres in the country.

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India:

The coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India have crossed the 10 crore mark. As many as 10,15,95,147 citizens have been vaccinated in the country so far.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, more than 9 crores of first doses of vaccine have been administered to the Indian citizens, out of which more than 4 crores are in the age group of above 60 years.

However, though the country has crossed the 10 crores mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered, the rising cases in major states have become a cause of concern for the Government of India.

