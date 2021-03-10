Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as new Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Tirath Singh Rawat took an oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 10, 2021. The Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, Tirath Singh Rawat has been elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party paving the way for Rawat to take over as a Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the top post.

The news of the new CM of the state was announced by Trivendra Singh Rawat after the meeting of the BJP legislature party.

The Choice of electing Tirath Singh Rawat as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand has also come as a surprise for many as he was not among the favourites. The other names that were doing the round for the top post were Ajay Bhatt, Dhan Singh Rawat, and Anil Baluni.

Titath Singh Rawat takes oath:

Tirath Singh Rawat took an oath as a new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 10. He took the charge of the top position after the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat amid the internal conflict.

Dehradun: Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Y9U7ZAQiHl — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

PM Modi congratulates the new CM:

Prime Minister Modi has extended his wishes to Tirath Singh Rawat for taking oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. Prime Minister added that Rawat brings with him vast organisational and administrative experience and that he is confident that under his leadership Uttarakhand will continue to scale new heights of progress.

Congratulations to Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2021

Tirath Singh Rawat extends gratitude:

After being elected as the Chief Minister-designate of Uttarakhand, Rawat extended his gratitude to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP Chief JP Nadda for trusting him with the responsibility as he is a mere party worker who comes from a small village.

Tirath Singh Rawat further added that he had never imagined that he would reach here and that he will make all the efforts to meet people's expectations and will take forward the work done in the last 4 years.

About Tirath Singh Rawat:

• From 2013 to 2015, Tirath Singh Rawat was the party chief of BJP Uttarakhand. Currently, he is a national secretary of the BJP.

• From 2012 to 2017, Tirath Singh Rawat was an MLA from the Chaubattakhal constituency.

• He also held the post of the first education minister of the newly formed Uttarakhand. In 2007, he was elected as the state general secretary of the state.

• Among other prestigious positions, Tirath Singh Rawat has been a Chief Electoral Officer of Uttarakhand as well as state membership chief.

• Rawat had earlier served as the state vice president of Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.