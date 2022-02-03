Current Affairs Today Headline - 3 February 2022

National News

Central government to sell at least 5 percent stake in LIC IPO.

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away on February 2, 2022 following a heart attack at the age of 93.

Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal passed away at the age of 51 after suffering a major heart attack.

Actor Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute. As per a source, he is recuperating well and should be discharged soon.

International News

China's losses in the Galwan clash with India were much higher than reported with many soldiers drowning while crossing a fast-flowing river in darkness, according to an investigative Australian newspaper.

US President Joe Biden sends 3,000 US troops to bolster NATO forces in Eastern Europe, Russia called the US deployments "destructive steps.

Israel plans to surround itself with a laser wall to intercept missiles.

UNSC called for an immediate end to all forms of violence in Myanmar and expressed hope that a special UN envoy will be allowed entry to mediate the crisis.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, made a rare appearance before the state media on February 2, 2022, the first in nearly five months.

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns abruptly after nine years after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.

Sports News

India reached the ICC U19 World Cup final by beating Australia by 96 runs in the second semifinal.

Mayank Agarwal included in India's 18-member ODI squad for West Indies series after seven members including Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad test positive for COVID-19

BCCI is set to host a day-night Test against Sri Lanka as a part of home series, which includes three T20Is and two Test matches.

First-ever Kerala Olympic Games, which were slated to be held in mid-February, have been rescheduled for May due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.

KL Rahul moves up to fourth position in ICC T20 Batsmen Rankings, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remained static at the 10th and 11th positions respectively.