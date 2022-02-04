Current Affairs Today Headline - 4 February 2022

National News

India becomes the third country in the world to record over 5 lakh deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic.

World Cancer Day is marked on February 4 to raise awareness of cancer and encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

34 states and UTs including Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu are reportedly reporting a fall in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate.

Actor Sunil Grover, who underwent 4 bypass surgeries after undergoing a heart attack, has now been discharged.

Sports News

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hints dropping Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara from the national cricket team.

India announces diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing over the Galwan soldier row.

International News

US President Joe Biden confirms the death of Islamic State leader after US raid in Syria.

United States to send warships and fighter jets to assist UAE after Yemen Houthi attacks.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls Beijing Winter Olympics a great victory in his congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

South Korean company launched nose-only masks, kosk, for eating in a covid-safe manner. The mask only covers the nose and can continue to be worn while eating and drinking.

NASA's first uncrewed Artemis I mission to Moon delayed until March.