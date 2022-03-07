Current Affairs Today Headline- 7 March 2022
National News
- PM Narendra Modi to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over telephone call today.
- Harjot Singh, an Indian national who was shot in Kyiv and lost his passport, is scheduled to return to India today. Voting underway for the seventh and final phase of UP Elections 2022 across 54 constituencies in 9 districts, 613 candidates in the fray.
- PM Modi to address webinar on 'Financing for growth and aspirational economy' on March 8.
- Indian envoy to Palestine Mukul Arya passed away in Ramallah on March 6, 2022.
International News
- Russia has fired 600 missiles and deployed 95% of its amassed troops into Ukraine, as per senior US defense official,
- Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba signs letters to EU and G7 foreign ministers with a specific list of the sanctions that Ukraine expects “in order to finally pinch the Russian economy and end the war in Ukraine,."
- Two Big Four accounting firms KPMG International and PricewaterhouseCoopers to suspend operations in Russia and Belarus.
- Russian forces restrict access to external communication, block access to mobile networks and internet at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, claimed the International Atomic Energy Agency on March 6.
- Netflix suspends services in Russia amid invasion of Ukraine.
- American Express announces suspension of operations in Russia and Belarus.
- TikTok suspends live streaming in Russia.
- Pope Francis appeals for humanitarian corridors to be genuinely secured and for aid to be guaranteed and access facilitated to the besieged areas.
- US has 'very credible' reports of war crimes in Ukraine, possibility of banning Russian oil imports, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
- French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin hold telephone call lasting 1 hour 45 minutes.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine can be suspended only if Kiev ceases military actions and fulfills Moscow’s demands in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
- The third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian leaders are planned for today, March 7.
- Chinese Rocket Debris Crashes into Moon, creating a 65 feet wide crater on the lunar surface.
- Russia detaches its segment from the International Space Station.
Sports News
- IPL 2022 to start from March 26 with the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
- India win first Test at Mohali against Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs as Sri Lanka got bowled for 178 in 2nd innings, take 1-0 lead in 2-match Test series.
- MC Mary Kom to skip world championships and Asian Games to make way for the young generation.
