Current Affairs Quiz 14 July 2025: India’s latest UNESCO World Heritage Site

Current Affairs Quiz July 14, 2025: Jagran Josh brings today’s important Current Affairs Quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers. This quiz covers Wimbledon 2025, new Rajya Sabha nominations, and India’s latest UNESCO World Heritage Site.

How many people were recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha?

A) 3

B) 4

C) 5

D) 6

Answer: B) 4

President Droupadi Murmu nominated Ujjwal Nikam (lawyer), Harsh Vardhan Shringla (diplomat), Dr. Meenakshi Jain (historian), and C. Sadanandan Master (teacher and social worker from Kerala). All 12 nominated seats in the Rajya Sabha are now filled.

Who won the Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles title?

A) Novak Djokovic

B) Carlos Alcaraz

C) Jannik Sinner

D) None of these

Answer: C) Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz to become the first Italian male player to win the Wimbledon Singles title.