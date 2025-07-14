Current Affairs Quiz 14 July 2025: India’s latest UNESCO World Heritage Site

Current Affairs Quiz July 14, 2025: Jagran Josh brings today’s important Current Affairs Quiz for students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers. This quiz covers Wimbledon 2025, new Rajya Sabha nominations, and India’s latest UNESCO World Heritage Site.
How many people were recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha?
A) 3
B) 4
C) 5
D) 6
Answer: B) 4
President Droupadi Murmu nominated Ujjwal Nikam (lawyer), Harsh Vardhan Shringla (diplomat), Dr. Meenakshi Jain (historian), and C. Sadanandan Master (teacher and social worker from Kerala). All 12 nominated seats in the Rajya Sabha are now filled.
Who won the Wimbledon 2025 Men's Singles title?
A) Novak Djokovic
B) Carlos Alcaraz
C) Jannik Sinner
D) None of these
Answer: C) Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz to become the first Italian male player to win the Wimbledon Singles title.
Which was declared India’s latest UNESCO World Heritage Site in July 2025?
A) Hampi
B) Bhimbetka Rock Shelters
C) Maratha Military Landscapes
D) Chola Temples
Answer: C) Maratha Military Landscapes
The Maratha Military Landscapes became India’s 44th UNESCO World Heritage Site. It includes forts like Shivneri, Raigad, Pratapgad, Sinhagad, and Gingee Fort.
Who won the Wimbledon 2025 Women’s Singles title?
A) Emma Raducanu
B) Amanda Anisimova
C) Iga Swiatek
D) Aryna Sabalenka
Answer: C) Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek claimed her first Wimbledon and sixth Grand Slam title by defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the final.
Muhammadu Buhari recently passed away. He was the former President of which country?
A) Ghana
B) Nigeria
C) Kenya
D) South Africa
Answer: B) Nigeria
Muhammadu Buhari was a significant figure in Nigeria’s history, serving as both a military ruler and a democratically elected president.
