Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be cancelled if delayed again

Tokyo 2020 Olympics games chief, Yoshiro Mori has stated that the Olympics will not be postponed again and will be canceled if they cannot take place in 2021.

The president of the organising committee further explained that the games will not take place if Coronavirus pandemic will not be controlled by the next year. The Olympics in 2021 has been scheduled from 23rd July to 8th August.

The answer was in the response to the question based on the statement by the doctors, who had posed doubts about whether the game will be held next summer if there will be no vaccine drugs to treat COVID-19.

Key Highlights:

• The game's chief mentioned that the games have been previously canceled only during wartime. He compared the battle against COVID-19 to fighting an invisible enemy.

• The International Olympic Committee and Japanese Organisers only after the pressure from the athletes and sports association decided in March for the postponement of the games.

• Tokyo 2020 Olympics President added that the Olympics and Paralympics (24 August to 5 September 2021) will be able to share the closing and opening ceremonies which will be a great way of cutting costs and a great message of victory against the ongoing global crisis.

• Yoshiro Mori also stated that he had not discussed the plan with the International Paralympic Committee and International Olympic Committee. He also acknowledged that the tickets have already been sold for separate opening and closing ceremonies.

• The president of the games in his interview showed confidence and said that rescheduled games will take place as planned.

Statement by Japan’s medical Association:

Yoshitake Yokokura, the President of Japan’s Medical Association on April 27 had talked about the difficulty to hold Olympics in 2021 without the development of any vaccines or drugs.

He further added that even if the infections are under control in Japan, it will still be difficult to organize the games if the pandemic continues in the rest of the world.

As per the experts, the vaccine for COVID-19 is likely to be available by mid- 2021 though there is no guarantee that vaccines can be successfully developed by that time.