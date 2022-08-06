Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 1 August to 6 August 2022

India wins historic Gold in Women’s Lawn Bowls event at CWG 2022

The Indian Lawn Bowls team that included Pinki Chaudhary, Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, and Nayanmoni Saikia won India’s first-ever Gold Medal in the event. With this, the Indian Lawn Bowls team created history by defeating South Africa by 17-10 in the women’s four final.

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule

India will face Pakistan in its opening match at Asia Cup 2022 on August 28th. India is placed in Group A along with Pakistan and the winner of the Qualifiers. The Asia Cup, which has been shifted to UAE, is scheduled to start on August 27.

Delhi reports Monkeypox Case

India now has a total of 8 confirmed monkeypox cases with Delhi reporting its third Monkeypox case on August 2, 2022. A Nigerian man tested positive for the disease in Delhi. The patient reportedly has no travel history and has been kept in an isolation facility.

China objects to US House Speaker visiting Taiwan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on August 2nd, becoming the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years after Newt Gingrich in 1997. Nancy Pelosi's visit defied threats and warnings from China that sparked fresh tensions between the two countries.

Government issues do’s and don’ts to avoid contracting Monkeypox

The Union Health Ministry has issued a list of do's and don'ts to help people avoid getting infected with monkeypox. The Ministry has advised against stigmatizing groups of people based on misinformation.

India adds 10 new Ramsar sites

India has designated 10 more wetlands as Ramsar sites. It includes six in Tamil Nadu and one each in Odisha, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

World’s largest floating Solar Power Plant

The world's largest floating solar power plant will be built in the Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh on Omkareshwar Dam on the Narmada River. This will make the Khandwa district the only one in the state to have all three things- thermal power station, hydel and solar power.

Justice UU Lalit to be the 49th Chief Justice of India

The current Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has recommended Justice UU Lalit's name to be the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Uday U Lalit will become India's 49th Chief Justice. He is scheduled to retire on November 8, 2022.

Free entry to all ASI protected monuments

As Independence Day 2022 approaches, the Union Culture Ministry has announced that ASI-protected monuments and sites will have free entry until August 15, 2022. As per the official update, the Culture Ministry has granted free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Protected Monuments across the country.

Government withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill

The Government of India on August 4, 2022, announced the withdrawal of the Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 from Parliament. The withdrawal of the bill has come after the 81 changes that were proposed to the Bill by the Parliament Panel after three years of deliberations.