Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Free Entry to all ASI Protected Monuments and Sites until 15th August, Get Details Here

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: As the country gears to celebrate Independence Day 2022, the Union Culture Ministry has made an important announcement about ASI protected monuments and sites. As per the official update, the Culture Ministry has granted free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Protected Monuments across the country. All Indian Citizens visiting ASI protected monuments and sites will be granted free entry from 5th to 15th August 2022. The special provision has been made as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ & Independence Day celebrations, entry to all the centrally-protected monuments across the country will be free from 5th to 15th August.



As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' & Independence Day celebrations, entry to all the centrally-protected monuments across the country will be free from 5th to 15th August.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy Makes Formal Announcement

The announcement regarding Free Entry to ASI protected Monuments and Sites was formally made by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER). In post sent out on social media platform Twitter, Mr Reddy said that As part of 'Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made Entry Free for the visitors/tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th -15th August, 2022,"

As part of 'Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav' and #75thindependenceday celebrations, no fees shall be charged from visitors (both domestic and foreign) at all ticketed Centrally Protected Monuments/Museums/Archaeological Sites & Remains, from 5th August 2022 to 15th August, 2022.

ASI to Celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by hoisting Flag at 150 Monuments

As part of the Independence Day Celebrations, the Archaeological Survey of India will be conducting various activities at its heritage sites. A statement issued by ASI in this regards noted that the Indian National Flag will be unfurled at over 150 Heritage Sites and Monuments managed by the Agency. A PTI report also said that, 150 centrally-protected monuments will be illuminated in Tricolour. There are total of 3,693 heritage sites across India which are managed by ASI. Apart from hoisting of the National Flag, ASI will also conduct other cultural activities including tree plantation drives, school 'samvaads', lectures and awareness activities at school level, to help sensitize students towards Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. These activities and functions will be graced by Freedom fighters and Padma awardees.

