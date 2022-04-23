Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 18 April to 23 April 2022

Women’s IPL from 2023

Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to turn into a reality soon with the BCCI mulling on how to organize it. A full-fledged women's IPL is expected to start from 2023 with 6 teams. It will feature the best of women's cricketers from around the world in the same franchise-based model as the men's IPL.

Reason for CNG-PNG price hike

The auto and taxi unions have started their two-day strike in Delhi-NCR from today, April 18, 20 22. The key demand of the unions is for the state and the center to reduce the price of CNG and bring it to par with previous levels and increase their fare rates.

Manoj Pande becomes 29th Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has taken over as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), succeeding General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Pande has also become the first engineer to become the Chief of the Indian Army.

New Pakistan Cabinet

Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif-led new Pakistan cabinet was sworn in on April 19th. Overall, 34 Ministers were sworn in from allied political parties. The Ministers list includes 30 Federal Ministers and four Ministers of State. The new cabinet was sworn in a week after Pakistan's Parliament elected PM Shehbaz Sharif to replace Imran Khan.

China signs security pact with the Solomon Islands

China announced that it has signed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands to enhance social stability and long-term tranquility in the Islands. The US has raised concerns over the security accord between China and the Solomon Islands.

INS Vaghsheer Submarine

INS Vagsheer, the sixth Scorpene Submarine of Project-75 was launched in Mumbai on April 20, 2022. The naval ship will now undergo various trials and tests, both in harbour and the sea before it is commissioned into the Indian Navy.

Russia tests nuclear-capable ballistic missile

Russia has successfully tested a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that can reportedly hit any target on Earth. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the weapon, which is capable of carrying nuclear charges

West Indies player Kieron Pollard retires

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has announced retirement from international cricket, bringing down curtains on his 15-year international career to make room for those who will carry the game forward in West Indian colors.

WHO recommends Paxlovid antiviral covid pill

The World Health Organization has strongly recommended Pfizer's Paxlovid Covid antiviral pill for patients with mild COVID cases but a high risk of hospitalization. The pill is reportedly a better choice of treatment for the unvaccinated and elderly and immunocompromised people with COVID-19.

Delhi makes COVID precautionary dose free

Delhi has made Covid-19 precautionary dose free for all eligible beneficiaries between the age of 18 and 59 years at all government vaccination centres. The decision has been taken to give the benefit of a precaution dose to all the eligible beneficiaries in Delhi.