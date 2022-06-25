Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 20 June to 25 June 2022

Mawsynram breaks Cherrapunji’s record as the wettest place on Earth

Meghalaya's Mawsynram has set a new rainfall record of the highest single-day rainfall in June since 1966 by a recorded mind-boggling 39.51 inches (1003.6mm) of rain in the last 24 hours. The region has broken Cherrapunji's record as the wettest place on earth.

France President Emmanuel macron loses majority in Parliamentary elections

President Emmanuel Macron's newly formed left-wing alliance government has gained maximum votes in French Elections 2022 but was denied of an absolute majority. This has thrown French politics into turmoil and also raised the question of the legislation and messy coalition.

Indian Army notification for Agniveers

The Indian Army has issued a notification for the recruitment of Agniveers under Agnipath scheme on June 20, 2022. The notification for the Indian Army Agnipath Scheme comes amid massive protests in at least 11 states across the country demanding withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme.

US becomes India’s largest trading partner

As per Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the United States has become India's largest trading partner, surpassing China. India's trade exports to the United States increased from USD 51.62 billion in the previous fiscal year to USD 76.11 billion in FY 2021-2022 and imports increased from around USD 29 billion to USD 43.31 billion.

Ruchira Kamboj appointed as India’s Permanent Representative to UN

Ruchira Kamboj who is currently the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, will succeed TS Tirumurti as the next Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations. Ruchira Kamboj was the All India Women’s topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch.

Droupadi Murmu is the Presidential candidate of BJP-led NDA

Draupadi Murmu is the presidential candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance. If elected, she will become the first President of India to belong to a tribal background. Droupadi Murmu belongs to Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

Vanijya Bhawan inaugurated in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan on June 23, 2022. The building is constructed near India Gate and is designed as a smart building that incorporates the principles of sustainable architecture with a special focus on energy saving.

Black Swan Event

In the Reserve Bank of India’s latest bulletin, an article titled ‘Capital Flows at Risk: India’s Experience’ cautioned about an event- comprising a combination of shocks- which might lead to portfolio outflows of about $100 billion or Rs. 7,80,000 crores. It is a rare, unpredictable event that comes as a surprise and has a significant impact on society or the world.

Dinkar Gupta appointed as Director General of NIA

Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta has been appointed as the new Director-General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). She will hold the post of NIA Chief from 31st March 2024. Dinkar Gupta is a 1987-batch IPS officer from Punjab.

Monkeypox declared as Public Health Emergency

The monkeypox outbreak has been declared as a public health emergency of global concern by the World Health Network (WHN). The coalition of scientists stated that they consider the monkeypox outbreak a 'pandemic' and urged the World Health Organization (WHO) to make a formal declaration.