Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 21 February to 25 February 2022

The third anniversary of National War Memorial was observed on February 25, 2022. The national war memorial was built in remembrance of the valour and sacrifice of all soldiers, who laid down their lives for the country, since 1947. It was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019.

It is very apparent that Russia has more military power than Ukraine, covering the land, air and sea. Russia has about 10 times more number of navy personnel than Ukraine. The Russian army itself is made up of 280,000 soldiers, while Ukraine has about 125,600. Russia also has about 74 warships and 51 submarines in comparison to Ukraine's two warships.

NATO is a military alliance that was formed in 1949 by 12 countries including the US, UK and Canada. It was formed to counter the threat by Soviet Union post the Second World War. The NATO alliance has a total of 30 member countries and under its collective security system, an armed attack on one member state will be considered as an armed attack on all.

The Black Sea is a marginal Mediterranean sea lying between Europe and Asia. The countries bordering the Black Sea include Ukraine, Russia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Turkey and Romania. Black Sea waters are anoxic, as there is significance absence of oxygen in the water in the Black Sea.

The Indian Air Force will participate in the multi-nation air exercise called 'Cobra Warrior 22' at Royal Air Force Base in Waddington, United Kingdom from 6-27 March, 2022. India will be sending five indigenous LCA Tejas fighter aircraft to participate in the exercise and a C-17 aircraft will provide transport support.

Vipula Gunatilleka has been appointed as the new chief financial officer (CFO) of Jet Airways. Vipula Gunatilleka was serving as the CEO of SriLankan airways previously till January 2022. He will join Jet Airways at the new position officially from March 1, 2022 and will play a key role in reviving the grounded carrier.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, a 16-year old Indian Grandmaster has defeated the World Champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid Chess tournament. Both Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen had a rough start in the event.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were announced in a ceremony on February 20, 2022. Ranveer Singh won the award for Best Actor for '83' while Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for her magnificent work in 'Mimi'. 'Pushpa: The Rise’ won the DPIFF 2022 Film of the Year award. Asha Parekh was honoured with DPIFF 2022 Outstanding Contribution to Films award.

Information and Technology and Industries Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mekapati Gautham Reddy passed away on February 21, 2022, after suffering a heart attack. Reddy was taken to Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills after he collapsed at his place. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor of AP Biswa Bhushan Harichandan expressed shock over the sudden demise of Goutham Reddy.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced 5 years of prison by a CBI Court in the fifth fodder scam case on February 21, 2022. He was found guilty in the fifth fodder scam case along with 39 others on February 15, 2022. The CBI court also imposed a fine worth Rs 60 lakh on Lalu Prasad Yadav.