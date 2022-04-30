Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 25 April to 30 April 2022

Laureus Awards 2022

Indian javelin star and Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra missed out on winning the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award, as the award went to British Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, who became the first qualifier in tennis history to win a Grand Slam. Check the complete list of winners.

PM Modi honoured with the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on April 24th, becoming the first-ever recipient of the prestigious award. The award has been instituted by the family and Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan charitable trust in the memory of Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Solar Eclipse 2022

The first Solar Eclipse of the year 2022 will be seen on April 30, when a black moon will block out the sun during the day just before and during the sunset. The solar eclipse will be partial, as only 64 percent of the Sun's disk will be blocked by the moon.

India Heatwave 2022

A severe heatwave has gripped most parts of India since the beginning of March 22 and several states have begun reporting record power cuts. The IMD issued a yellow alert in Delhi after the national capital recorded the highest temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Bollywood Star Deepika Padukone to be part of 75th Cannes Film Festival Jury

Deepika Padukone will be a part of the exclusive jury for the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which is scheduled to begin on May 17 and conclude on May 28. The other jury members include Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, British actress and filmmaker Rebecca Hall, and Swedish actress Noomi Rapace.

Denmark becomes first country to suspend COVID vaccination Programme

Denmark has become the first country in the world to suspend the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Danish Health Authority said that they will stop invitations for vaccinations after May 15th. As per the health officials, the epidemic has been brought under control.

Elon Musk’s plans with Twitter

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, is going to buy Twitter in a deal worth $44 billion. The Tesla CEO has already started planning on what he wants to do with the microblogging platform. He plans to turn Twitter into a digital town square where users are free to express their opinion.

World’s Oldest person dies at 119

The world's oldest person, Japan's Kane Tanaka passed away at the age of 119 years on April 19th due to old age. She was recognized as the world's oldest living person by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019.

Know the reason why Indian Railways is cancelling passenger trains

Indian Railways has decided to cancel almost 670 passenger trains till May 24, 2022, to allow faster movement of coal carriages in order to improve coal stocks at power plants and avoid the impending power crisis. The steep increase in electricity demand has led to an unprecedented spike in coal requirement.

QUAD Summit to be held in Tokyo

The leaders of the four QUAD nations-India, the United States, Japan, and Australia- will be meeting on May 24 in Tokyo, Japan. US President Joe Biden will visit Japan on May 22-24 and as part of a visit, he will meet Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida on May 23.