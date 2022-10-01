Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 26 September to 1 October 2022

Swachh Toycathon launched

Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry launched Swachh Toycathon on September 26, 2022. It is a unique competition that involves making toys from waste. The knowledge partner for the initiative is the Center for Creative Learning, IIT Gandhinagar.

Chandigarh airport renamed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to rename the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The significant decision has been taken on September 25, 2022, as a tribute to the freedom fighter. The government of Punjab was in talks with Haryana and raised the demand to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Asha Parekh bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The legendary actress Asha Parekh will be honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Asha Parekh is a renowned actress who started her career at the age of 10 in Maa. She made her debut as a lead heroine in the movie Dil Deke Dekho. Dada Saheb Phalke award was introduced by the Government of India to celebrate Dada Saheb’s contribution to Indian cinema.

JALDOOT App launched

Rural Development Ministry has developed a JALDOOT app. he app is launched to capture the water level of selected wells in a village across the country. JALDOOT app will allow Gram Rojgar Sahyak to measure the water level of the well twice a year pre-monsoon and post-monsoon.

India’s first tribal community based encyclopedia

Odisha became the first state to publish an encyclopedia based on tribal communities. The “Encyclopedia of Tribes in Odisha” was unveiled by state chief minister Navin Patnaik. The encyclopedia documents the unique and old-age traditions and culture of Odisha.

Popular Front of India banned

The Government of India has banned the Popular Front of India(PFI), its affiliates, and associates. PFI has been banned as an unlawful association with instant effect for five years. The ban is also applicable to PFI fronts including Rehab India Foundation(RIF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Women’s Front, Empower India Foundation.

First Tiger Reserve in Bundelkhand

As a measure to promote tiger reservation, the UP government approves the establishment of a tiger reserve in the Bundelkhand region. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the cabinet approved the construction of the reserve under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Anil Chauhan becomes new Chief of Defence Staff

The Indian Government has appointed retired General Anil Chauhan as the next Chief of Defence Staff. The retired lieutenant will also work as a Secretary, to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs from the date of his assumption of charge.

R Venkataramani is the New Attorney General of India

Advocate Ramaswamy Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General of India by the Government of India. Venkataramani’s appointment as attorney general of India is for three years. KK Venugopal’s term as attorney general of India will end on September 30 and R Venkataramani will succeed him.

World’s largest safari in India

Haryana will get the world's largest jungle safari park in the Aravalli range. The park will be 10,000 acres and cover the Gurugram and Nuh districts. This park will be the world’s largest project.