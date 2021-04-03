Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 29 March to 3 April 2021

Tribal TB Initiative launched by Health Minister

The Union Health Minister harsh Vardhan has launched Tribal TB Initiative in order to achieve TB Mukt Bharat by 2025. On the occasion, a document on Tribal TB Initiative, note on Joint Action Plan to eliminate Tuberculosis was also released by the ministry.

Maharashtra Bhushan to be awarded to singer Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, the renowned legendary playback singer, has been chosen to be conferred with Maharashtra Bhushan Award. The decision was taken during a meeting of the selection committee. The singer has sung for over a thousand movies and has worked with great artists.

WHO denies COVID-19 leak from a lab in Wuhan

The World Health Organisation has released a report explaining that it is unlikely that the COVID-19 virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. The report also mentioned that the transmission of virus from bats is the most likely scenario.

Issuance of electoral bonds approved by centre

The Union Government has given its approval to the electoral bonds amid the ongoing assembly elections in one UT and four states. The bonds will be available for sale from April 1 to April 10, 2021. They are an alternative to cash donations made to political parties.

EAM attends Heart of Asia Conference

The External Affairs Minister on his three-day visit to Tajikistan had attended the Heart of Asia Conference. S. Jaishankar during the conference assured the Indian government’s support for a ceasefire in Afghanistan and Afghan Peace Process.

World Development Report 2021 released

World Bank has recently published the report. The World Development Report 2021 is also the first one that has solely been focused on the role of data development. It quotes expansive data description provided by UK National Data Strategy.

Hong Kong electoral system overhauled

The Government of China has approved the proposal for the overhauling of the Hong Kong electoral system. With the changes, the number of directly elected representatives will be reduced from half to about one-fifth in Hong Kong’s legislature.

Superstar Rajnikanth to awarded with 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The legendary Indian film actor Rajnikanth will be conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He will be awarded India’s highest film honour for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema. The Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the news.

First Indo-Korean park inaugurated

India’s first Indo-Korean Friendship Park has been inaugurated. The park has been constructed to commemorate India's Peacekeeping Forces and their contribution during the Korean war in 1950-53.

New Species of Butterfly found in the Western Ghats

A new species of Lycaenid butterfly has been found in the Western Ghats. The species belong to the Nacaduba genus. The new discovery has also been added to India’s expanded list of butterflies. They have now become part of India’s butterfly fauna.