Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 31 August to 5 September 2020

PM Modi announces to observe September as ‘Nutrition Month’

PM Narendra Modi has announced to observe September as the ‘Nutrition Month’. The announcement was made during the Prime Minister's monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ program where he emphasised the importance of a balanced nutritious diet in children and students.

Unlock 4 guidelines: Delhi Metro to begin its services in phased manner from September 7

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced Unlock 4 guidelines which state that the Delhi Metro services will resume in phased manner from September 7, 2020 onwards. The Government also extended the lockdown in the containment zones till September 30.

Rajiv Kumar joined the office of Election Commissioner

Rajeev Kumar took charge as the Election Commissioner of India on September 1, 2020. Kumar took over the post after succeeding Ashok Lavasa, who resigned earlier. Kumar will work alongside the Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

India's GDP contracts by 23.9% in Q1: Check details

India’s GDP collapsed by 23.9% in Q1 of FY 2020-21, displaying the worst ever GDP Contraction in last four decades. The data was released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The decline in growth rate could be attributed to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in March 2020.

PUBG, 118 other Apps banned by Government

The Central Government has banned gaming app PUBG and 118 other applications. While imposing the ban, the Government stated that these apps were damaging integrity and sovereignty of India. Previously, the government had banned Tik Tok and some other Chinese apps.

Cabinet approves Mission Karmayogi

Union Cabinet has granted its approval to the Mission Karmayogi for Civil Services Capacity Building in India. Under Mission Karmayogi, the focus will on capacity building of civil servants so that they remain grounded in Indian culture while learning best practices.

Restructuring of Railway Board approved by Cabinet

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the restructuring of Railway Board under which the board has been downsized to 5 members from 8 members. Under the new restructuring plan, the Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav will now be appointed as CEO of board.

India ranked 48th on Global Innovation Index 2020

As per the Global Innovation Index 2020 released on September 2, India has been ranked at 48th position after moving four positions up. India has also been ranked as 3rd most innovative lower-middle-income economy on the index, which was released by the World Intellectual Property (WIPO) along with INSEAD business school & Cornell University.

India to host Quad meet & 2+2 dialogue with US

India will soon be hosting the Quad meet with quadrilateral security dialogue grouping of countries involving India, Japan, Australia and the United States. India will also host 2+2 dialogue with the United States.

Government goes digital; stops printing of diaries, calendars & greeting cards

Government has directed all the ministries, departments and institutes to stop the printing of calendars, diaries and greeting cards in their physical forms to promote Digital India.