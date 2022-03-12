Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 7 March to 12 March 2022

IPL 2022 Schedule

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place on March 26 and May 29, 2022. Ten teams that will take part in IPL 2022 will also include two new teams-Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. The league stage matches will be hosted by Mumbai and Pune.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022

Rajya Sabha elections will be held on March 31, 2022, for 13 seats spread across six states- Punjab, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, and Nagaland. In total, five Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam, and one each in Tripura, Nagaland, and Himachal Pradesh will be up for biennial polls.

Role of Exit Polls in election result prediction

The exit polls are conducted after a voter has cast his or her vote at the polling station. The accuracy of the exit polls depends on the accuracy of the response of the voters. The exit polls are sometimes very accurate and at other times completely wrong. Read more about it from the link above.

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2020-2021 winners

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind presented Nari Shakti Puraskar for the years 2020 and 2021 to 29 outstanding women achievers. The recipients were awarded at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8th. They were honored for their exceptional work towards women empowerment, especially the marginalized and vulnerable women.

India to resume International Flights from March 27

India has announced to resume international flights from March 27, 2022, after a gap of two years. The International flight operations will be subjected to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health guidelines for International travel.

Reserve Bank of India launches new UPI feature phones

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launched a new UPI service for feature phones on March 8, 2022. The service will work on simple phones as well that do not have an internet connection. The Central Bank has also launched a 24x7 digital payments helpline called Digisaathi.

IIT Roorkee Param Super Computer installed

Param Super Computer has been installed at IIT Roorkee under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). It has been designed and commissioned by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC). It has a capacity of 1.66 Petaflops (Peta Floating-Point Operations Per Second.

First women-owned industrial park opened in Hyderabad

India’s first-ever 100 percent women-owned industrial park has opened up in Hyderabad. The park's inauguration was done on International Women's Day 2022 by Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Next president of South Korea is Yoon Suk-Yeol

Yoon Suk Yeol has been elected as South Korea's new President, after winning the South Korean Presidential Elections 2022 by an extremely close margin. In the elections, Yoon Suk Yeol received 48.6 percent of the votes, while his rival Lee Jae-myung received 47.8 percent of the votes.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi resigns

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi who lost both his seats in Punjab Election Results 2022 submitted his resignation to the Punjab Governor. He lost in Punjab Assembly elections 2022 from Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib by 37558 votes and 7942 votes respectively.