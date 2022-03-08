India to resume international flights from March 27

India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from March 27, 2022, lifting the suspension after almost two years.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the International operations shall be subjected to strict adherence to Ministry of Health guidelines for international travel.

This move will allow airlines from around the world to operate flights to India as per original schedule. India was only operating international flights under its Air Bubble arrangement after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

India released an official statement saying that the scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India will be resumed after having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe.

India was earlier planning to resume the scheduled international commercial flights from December 15, 2021 but it was pushed back further after the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

International Flight Ban in India

India had suspended scheduled international flights services to and from India on March 23, 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though domestic flights resumed from May 25, 2020, the suspension on scheduled International flights continued.

India negotiated Air Bubble agreements in July 2020 with certain nations to operation international flights. India has signed air bubble agreements with approximately 40 countries since then and has been operating special passenger flights to and from those countries.

The international flight suspension was extended in India last on February 28, 2022. The resumption of regular international passenger services may bring a relief to the passengers in terms of flight availability and fares.