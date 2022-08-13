Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 8 August to 13 August 2022

India ki Udan Initiative

Union Culture Ministry and Google launched the ‘India Ki Udaan’ initiative with the aim for capturing the milestones the country has achieved in its 75year journey since independence. The project which has been launched in collaboration with Search Giant Google aims at celebrating India’s achievements through an online repository of arts and cultural artifacts.

India’s 75th Grandmaster

Chess prodigy V Pranav on August 7, 2022, became India’s 75th Grand Master by winning Limpedea Open in Baia Mare, Romania. The Chess prodigy finished the Romanian tournament with 7 points out of 9 to meet the GM norm requirements. The 16-year-old Pranav secured his 3rd and final norm to become Grandmaster by winning the Limpedea Open in Baia Mare, Romania.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is the 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India. He had earlier served as the Governor of West Bengal. Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected with 528 votes against Opposition Candidate Margaret Alva's 182.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his State Cabinet today with the induction of 18 ministers, 9 each from Shiv Sena and BJP today. The expansion of the Maharashtra State Cabinet comes nearly 40 days after the new Chief Minister was sworn in.

First Woman Director General of CSIR

Breaking the glass ceiling, Dr Kalaiselvi N has become the 1st Woman Director-General of CSIR. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is India’s largest research organization and is run by a consortium of 38 state-run research institutes across the country.

2G Ethanol Plant inaugurated in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Biofuel Day, inaugurated the newly developed 2G Ethanol Plant at Panipat Refinery in Haryana. PM Modi dedicated the 2G Ethanol Plant to the nation through video conferencing. The development has come at a time when India has been prioritizing the production usage of biofuels in the country.

Corbevax approved as Booster dose

The Health Ministry of India has given its approval to the Biological E's Corbevax vaccine as a precautionary dose for adult individuals who have been inoculated against COVID-19 using Covaxin and Covishield. Adult individuals, above the age of 18 years, can now opt to get the Corbevax vaccine as the precautionary dose.

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Chief Minister of Bihar

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th time on August 10, 2022, at the Rajendra Mandapam inside Raj Bhavan. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took an oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. He announced his resignation as the Chief Minister on August 9 under JD (U)- BJP's NDA coalition government.

Serena Williams announces retirement

Tennis Star Serena Williams announced her retirement from the game on 9th August 2022. She will retire from active Tennis after completing US Open. Williams decided to make a formal announcement about her retirement through an article published in Vogue Magazine.

Shashi Tharoor honoured with highest French Civilian honour

The Government of France has decided to bestow the highest French civilian honor - Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur to Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. As per media reports, the French Government has decided to award Congress leaders for his writings and speeches.