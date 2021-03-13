Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 8 March to 13 March 2021

7500th Janaushadhi Kendra inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi

PM Modi inaugurated the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra and also requested the citizens to buy medicines from Kendras at an affordable price. The scheme is extremely beneficial for middle-class and poor families and has also become a source of employment for them.

Bajrang Punia regains position as world no. 1 wrestler

Bajrang Punia, the Indian wrestler, regained his world no. 1 position after he won a second gold medal at Matteo Pallicone Ranking Series. It was also Punia’s first international competition since the pandemic. Earlier, Bajrang Punia was ranked at no. 2 position.

Maitri Setu bridge inaugurated between Bangladesh and India

The Maitri Setu Bridge between the two countries was inaugurated by PM Modi. It has been constructed over the Feni river between Tripura and Bangladesh. Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects in Tripura.

IPL 2021 schedule announced

The schedule of the Indian Premier League has been announced by the governing council of IPL. India will host the match after a gap of nearly 2 years and the host cities will include Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Mumbai. The match commences on April 9 in Chennai.

Tirath Singh Rawat is the new Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Tirath Singh Rawat has taken oath as the new Uttarakhand CM. Rawat was selected for the top position by BJP after the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat as the CM of the state. Prime Minister Modi congratulated the new Chief Minister and showed confidence in his leadership.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan to conferred with Film Archive Award

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be awarded the 2021 Film Archive Award by FIFA. The award will be presented by the filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese. The legendary filmmakers have themselves been the recipients of the prestigious honour.

Indian cricketer Mithali Raj scores 10,000 international runs

Mithali Raj has become the first woman cricketer of India to score 10,000 international runs in all the formats. She has also become the second woman cricketer internationally to achieve this milestone after Charlotte Edwards of England. Raj achieved a commendable score during a match with South Africa.

Emergency use authorization granted to COVAXIN

The Restricted emergency use authorization has been granted to the indigenously developed COVAXIN. The coronavirus vaccine has been a joint collaboration of ICMR and Bharat Biotech. Now in India, both COVAXIN and Covishield have the same licensure status and can be used on people.

PM Modi takes part in the first-ever Quad summit

The first-ever Quad leaders’ virtual summit took place on March 12, 2021. Prime Minister Modi along with the US President, Prime Minister of Australia, and Prime Minister of Japan participated in the summit. Quad is a strategic forum of four powerful economies- Japan, the US, India, and Australia.

Indian Railways announces new railway helpline number

The government has taken a decision to merge all the helpline numbers and has announced 139 as a single number for all forms of queries and complaints of the passengers. All the other helpline numbers will be discontinued and they will be merged into 139 from April 1, 2021. The new number will be available in 12 languages.