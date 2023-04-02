Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: March 27 to April 02 2023

Humza Yousaf becomes Youngest to win Scotland Elections

Humza Yousaf is the first Muslim to have won the Scottish National Party elections in 2023. He is the youngest candidate to replace Nicola Sturgeon after he secured 24,336 votes. This 37-year-old Pakistani calls for new momentum as he vows to make Scotland independent and end long ties with England. With this new leadership role, he plans to cut down expenses on daily items of necessity.

Four Women Boxers Crowned Gold Medals

At the 13th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023, four Indian fighters won back-to-back gold medals in their respective rounds. Those who made India proud are Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen. This solid global record has been made after the last performance in 2006.

Defence Ministry orders GSAT 7B Satellite by 2026

The Government of India plans to deliver a GSAT 7B Satellite to the Indian Army by the year 2026. The Ministry of Defence has finalised this deal with the commercial arm of ISRO called NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) worth Rs 3,000 crore. This step has been taken to enhance the army’s capabilities in carrying out all its operations.

Telecom Minister launches Quantum Network Link

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister of Communications in India opened a quantum telecom network link in Delhi. This is the first of its kind that was put forth by the government. With qubits integrated into this network, it will provide high-level security to users. At the International Quantum Conclave, Mr Vishnaw announced Rs 10 lakhs as a cash prize to break the link.

11-year-old Leena Rafeeq designs Disease Detection App

Leena Rafeeq from Kerala built an AI (Artificial Intelligence) App named ‘Ogler EyeScan’ that can detect eye diseases. She told that this app currently has 70% accuracy and once it gets approved, she will come up with the latest updates. As per the details, several common eye disorders such as Melanoma, Arcus, Cataracts, etc can be located through a scanner.

Global Passport Index 2023: India’s Mobility Score is 70

According to the Global Passport Power Ranks released for 2023, India is at 144th rank and its overall mobility score falls to 70. This is a severe drop compared to last year’s results. This has been also related to the European Union’s Policy. The United Arab Emirates secured the top position in the passport ranking with a good score of 181.

Elon Musk titled the ‘Most Followed Twitter User’

The second richest entrepreneur in the world, Elon Musk surpassed Barack Obama and Justin Bieber in the number of followers that he acquired. On Twitter, Elon has reached over 133 million followers while there are 450 million active users on this social networking platform. Hence, this accumulates to 30 per cent of the total users who follow Elon. He holds a net worth of 19,360 crores USD.

Kane Williamson Ruled Out from IPL 2023

Batsman from New Zealand Kane Williamson has been ruled out from this season’s upcoming matches as he suffered injuries in his right knee. In the opening match that was held on March 31 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Kane fell off while focusing on a catch. The team will soon reveal his replacement.

Amit Kshatriya designated as Head of ‘Moon to Mars’ Program

For NASA’s new initiative of Moon to Mars, Indian-origin Amit Kshatriya will be leading this program. The Space Agency has also set up a new office to execute its operations. He bagged NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal for his exemplary efforts in space programs. Through this program, various human explorations will be implemented on the Red Planet.

CatGPT launched by Chinese Company Baidu

After so many successful results of several AI communication chatbots, Baidu planned to introduce a creative ChatGPT named CatGPT. This sends answers to the users with a Cat GIF and many people are excited upon its launch. This model came up in March 2023.

