Top 5 Current Affairs: 1 March 2021

ISRO launches 19 satellites including Amazonia-1 of Brazil

The Indian Space Research Organisation launched PSLV C51 which carried 19 satellites in total, including Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite. The 18 other satellites were of India and the USA. This was the first mission of New Space India Limited, a government company under the Space Department.

PM Modi gets his first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Coronavirus vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 1, 2021, received his first dose of Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN at AIIMS in Delhi. He became the first beneficiary of the second phase of the vaccination drive. Prime Minister urged the eligible citizens of India to take the vaccine. PM took the dose of homegrown COVAXIN to address the concern among the general public.

India begins phase-2 of the vaccination drive

India began its nationwide second phase of vaccination drive on March 1, 2021. This drive will cover the senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities. The registrations were opened at www.cowin.gov.in at 9 in the morning. The second phase of the vaccination drive will be undertaken at over 20,000 private and 10,000 government vaccination centers.

Golden Globe 2021 awards announced: Check the list of winners

The 78th Golden Globe Awards were announced on February 28, 2021. The ceremony of the grand awards took place in a virtual format and was filmed from New York City and Los Angeles. The awards were also the major televised award show of this year as the ceremony was postponed from its usual January date due to a pandemic.

Jal Shakti Ministry to launch campaign for water conservation

Jal Shakti Ministry will soon launch the ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign that will help in promoting water conservation in the country. The news was shared by PM Modi during his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme. While addressing the show, he talked about the significance of water conservation and mentioned that it is a collective gift for humankind that must be conserved.