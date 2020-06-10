Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 June 2020

Complete List of Coronavirus Free Countries

New Zealand is the latest addition to the list of Coronavirus free countries as the country declared itself free from COVID-19 on June 8. So far, a total of nine countries have been declared as COVID-19 free. These countries are New Zealand, Tanzania, Vatican, Fiji, Montenegro, Seychelles, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea and St Kitts and Nevis.

Ramon Magsaysay Awards 2020 Deferred amid COVID-19

Ramon Magsaysay Awards 2020 have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Awards, considered as Asia’s version of Nobel Prize, are conferred by the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation. The award is bestowed upon the Asian individuals showcase excellence in their respective fields and who work selflessly to serve others.

IWF clears Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu of doping charge

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has recently cleared Indian weightlifter K Sanjita Chanu from the doping charge due to the non-conformities in handling of her samples. The decision came on the recommendation of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Chanu has asked for an apology and compensation for the trauma she has endured.

Massive fire broke at Assam’s Baghjan oil field

Massive fire broke at a natural-gas oil well in the Baghjan oil field of Assam. The oil well has been leaking gas since last 14 days following a blowout on May 27, 2020. The oil well is owned by the Oil India Limited (OIL). National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, Indian Air Force and the Army have been deployed for their assistance in the firefighting operations.

ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket balls

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made some interim changes in the cricket playing regulations including the imposition of ban on use of saliva to shine balls. ICC will issue two warnings per inning against the use of saliva. However, beyond that there will be 5-run penalty for the batting side. Know other changes in the regulations here.