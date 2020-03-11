Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 March 2020

Coronavirus in India: Total confirmed cases rise to 62

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increased to 62 as on March 11, 2020. Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kerala, one each in Delhi and Rajasthan. The suspected death of a 76-year old man in Karnataka due to the Coronavirus has turned out to be a nightmare for the Indian Government. As a precautionary measure, the government suspended all the visas of citizens if these 8 countries – Italy, China, Spain, France, South Korea, Germany, Japan and Iran.

Kisan Rail scheme: Government forms committee for implementation of Scheme

The Central Government recently formed a committee for the smooth implementation of Kisal Rail Scheme that was announced in the Union Budget 2020-21 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The members of the committee will be the representatives from Railway and Agriculture Ministries. One of the terms of reference of the Committee would be to look into the construction of a cold supply chain for perishable goods.

UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for Coronavirus

The Health Minister of the United Kingdom, Nadine Dorries was tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus). The Minister is currently undergoing treatment. She is the first member of UK’s parliament to contract coronavirus.

Mukesh Ambani losses as Asia's richest person to Jack Ma

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani lost to Ali Baba’s founder Jack Ma as the richest person of Asia. Jack Ma is Asia’s richest man with a total worth of USD 44.5 billion; while Ambani comes to the second position with a net worth of USD 41.8 billion.

Bi-luminescent security ink to curb fake printing of currency notes

A team of Indian scientists recently developed a Bi-luminescent security ink to help curb the printing of fake currency notes, passports and even packing of fake medicines. The ink has been developed by scientists of National Physical Laboratory (NPL), CSIR and the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research.