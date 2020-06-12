Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 June 2020

Indian-American Dr. Rattan Lal awarded with World Food Prize 2020

Indian-American Dr. Rattan Lal has been awarded with the 2020 World Food Prize for developing a soil centric approach for increasing food production while conserving natural resources and mitigating the climate change. Lal is a Soil Scientist who has been helping over 500 million small farmers through measures such as improved management, less soil degradation and recycling of nutrients.

NHAI goes completely digital

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has gone completely digital. It is the first organisation of the construction sector that has been transformed into online portal completely through the Data Lake and Project Management Software. The entire NHAI work will now be carried out online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telemedicine to be now covered under Health Insurance

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has given its approval to cover Telemedicine under the medical insurance policies. The IRDAI has asked the health insurers to cover telemedicine, wherein the regular medicine consultation has been permitted, as part of the claim settlement.

No action to be taken against Wage-cut during lockdown: SC

The Supreme Court recently ruled that no coercive action will be taken against any private company for non-payment of full wages amid the COVID-19 lockdown till July last week. Private firms should sit with their workers and negotiate about the wages. Workers who are willing to work in the firm should be allowed to work.

No late fee to be charged from small taxpayers for non-filing of GST returns

The 40th GST council meeting chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman was held recently through video conferencing. The finance minister announced that no late fee will be charged for non-filing of GST returns by small taxpayers during July 2017 - January 2020.