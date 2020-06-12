NHAI becomes first construction sector to go completely digital

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has become of the first construction sector organization to go fully digital.

The entire project management workflow of NHAI has been transformed from manual to the online portal based, with the launch of cloud-based and artificial intelligence-powered big data analytics platform Data Lake and Project Management Software.

The digital platform will be beneficial amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in which social distancing is one of the key methods to prevent the infection. The online portal will help the NHAI employees in continuing their work without any physical contact.

Significance:

With the help of advanced analytics, the Data Lake software will forecast the likely disputes, delays and will give advance alerts thus expediting the decision making. The Software will also help in taking correct and timely decisions as the system will likely predict the financial impacts of different alternatives based on the historical data.

NHAI on going digital:

As per the authority, the entire management workflow of NHAI has gone from manual to digital, while the complete project executions operations including altering mechanism and workflow with timelines have been configured. All project documentation, approvals, and contractual decisions are now being done through the portal only.

NHAI added that it has a history of having a large number of arbitration cases pending with a huge amount of claims. The majority of disputes are generic in nature like shifting of utilities, encumbrance free site, idling charges of plant, manpower, machinery, equipment, and delay in decisions.

NHAI informed that these disputes can be minimized as the Data Lake software has provisions of keeping track and check on all these constraints. It will also ensure that the work is carried out within the deadlines in a transparent manner. Decision making will be faster as all the processes are going to be portal-based.

NHAI authority also mentioned that the complete correspondences and Project Management will be stored in digital format in the cloud-based ‘Data Lake’ that is linked with ‘GIS tagging’ and Unique Project ID. With this project, data can be easily retrieved when required from any location.

All the NHAI contractors, stakeholders, independent engineers, and consultants have already started using it. NHAI’s e-office module has also been integrated into the system so that the correspondences can flow digitally from field units to headquarters in a secure manner.