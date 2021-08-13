Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 August 2021

Government launches website for Independence Day 2021 celebrations

The Central Government has announced a website for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. It will serve as a platform to connect Indians all over the world in the celebrations of Independence Day. The website will be accessible to all and will provide details regarding the activities related to Independence Day.

National Automobile Scrappage Policy launched

During the Investor Summit in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi launched National Automobile Scrappage Policy. During the launch, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that around 99% of the recovery of metal waste can be done with regular scrapping bringing down the cost of raw material by approx. 40%.

Chandrayaan-2 detects water on Moon

Chandrayaan-2 has detected the presence of water molecules on the lunar surface. As per the recently published paper, the initial data analysis from IIRS demonstrated the presence of lunar hydration and detection of OH and H2O signatures on the moon.

US gives approval to extra vaccine dosage for people with weakened immunity

The United States has given its approval to an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems. The US FDA granted emergency use authorization for the third vaccine dose of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The move came at a time when the US has been witnessing a surge in Delta variant cases.

Indore is the first Water Plus certified city

Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been declared as the country’s first ‘Water Plus’ certified city under the Swachh Survekshan 2021. Indore is MP’s commercial capital and also the country’s cleanest city. The news was shared by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan.