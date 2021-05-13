Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 May 2021

Government approves PLI Scheme battery storage

The Union Cabinet has given its approval to the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for battery storage manufacturing. The decision by the cabinet will help in the demand creation of battery storage in the country and will also reduce import dependence.

India to be the world’s most populous country by 2027

The UN report published in 2019 has projected that India may cross China as the most populous country in the world by the year 2027. It added that India will be adding almost 273 million people to its population between now and the year 2050. In 2019, India had an estimated population of 1.37 billion and China had 1.43 billion.

SII, Bharat Biotech to raise monthly vaccine production

The Serum Institute of India has informed that it will be raising the monthly production of its Covishield vaccine to 10 crore doses by August 2021. While Bharat Biotech will increase the monthly production of COVAXIN to 7.8 crore doses. The vaccine production plan from both the firms was asked by the Health Ministry and DCGI.

How long to wait for the COVID-19 vaccine after getting infected?

As the country continues with its nationwide vaccination drive, the positive COVID-19 cases have also seen a surge in the last two months. However, in case, if someone has been infected with Coronavirus, it is important to understand when to get vaccinated and what will be its impact.

What is Israel’s Iron Dome?

Iron Dome is Israel’s defence air system that can track and neutralize any rockets or missiles that are aimed at the country. The origin of the air defence system in Israel goes back to its war with Lebanon in 2006, after which Israel announced to come up with the latest system.