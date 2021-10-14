Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 October 2021

Upper limit for legal abortions increased till 24 weeks

The Government of India has increased the upper limit of legal abortion to 24 weeks for special categories of women. Earlier it was 20 weeks. The increase in the upper limit of legal abortions is in line with the advancements in medical technology that facilitate the removal of foetus at an advanced stage of pregnancy.

Advisory group by WHO to identify COVID-19 origin

World Health Organization has named 26 experts forming its new Scientific Advisory Group on the origins of novel pathogens. The global health body, while talking about its new scientific advisory group, also said that it may be ‘our last chance’ to determine the origins of the COVID Virus.

India clinches 43 medals at ISSF Junior World Championship 2021

India has won 43 medals and finished on top in the ISSF Junior World Championship. Indian shooters at the championship concluded the meet with 16 silvers, 17 gold, and 10 bronze medals. ISSF Junior World Championship 2021 was held from September 27 to October 10, 2021, in Peru for Rifle, Pistol, and Shotgun.

Indian Skipper Sunil Chhetri breaks Pele’s international goal record

The Captain of the Indian Football team Sunil Chhetri broke legendary Brazilian football player Pele's international goal record. He achieved the feat during the match against the Maldives in the ongoing 2021 SAFF Championship. Chhetri has surpassed Brazilian legend Pele's International goal record of 77 goals.

Coal Production to be increased by Central Government

The Government of India will be boosting its per day coal production from 1.94 million to 2 million tonnes. The decision has been taken to meet the increasing demand for coal by states, power companies, and railways. Reportedly, there are several states in India that are under debt from Coal India.