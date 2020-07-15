Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 July 2020

Reliance Industries 43rd AGM 2020: Jio-Google partnership, get the details here

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani has confirmed the Google will be Reliance Industries' new strategic partner. The announcement was made during the 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15, 2020. The new strategic partner was introduced by Mr. Ambani after he mentioned all the entities that have invested in Jio Platforms. He informed that Google will invest 33,737 crores in Jio Platforms.

India-EU Summit: PM Modi highlights India’s natural partnership with EU in the present times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the India-European Union virtual summit on July 15, 2020. In his address, he highlighted the key role that both the regions will play in the economic reconstruction in the post-COVID-19 world. PM Modi co-chaired the summit with the President of European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen.

Government directs paramilitary forces to ban Facebook

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has banned the use of Facebook for the personnel and ex-servicemen of paramilitary forces. The Home Ministry had issued the direction on July 13, 2020, through a letter to all the paramilitary forces including BSF, CRPF, NSG, ITBP. The ministry had asked the Facebook ban for paramilitary including the ex-servicemen as they are generally in touch with the Indian Armed Forces.

Donald Trump revokes a controversial directive to deport International students

The United States President, Donald Trump on July 14 has repealed his controversial directive to deport the international students who are taking online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University had sued the US government over its policy. The Trump administration had earlier told the foreign students that they will not be allowed to stay in the US unless they switch to a course with in-person tuition.

Hemang Amin appointed as interim CEO by BCCI

BCCI has appointed Hemang Amin as the new interim CEO of the board. The announcement was made on July 13, 2020, and the employees have been informed about the new arrangement. BCCI functionary while commenting on the appointment of Hemang Amin stated that he has been one of the hardest workers in BCCI in the last couple of years and his appointment to the position was an apt move.