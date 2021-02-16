Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 February 2021

Dr. Ajay Mathur elected as new Director-General of ISA

Dr. Ajay Mathur has been elected as the new Director-General of the International Solar Alliance (ISA). Mathur succeeds Upendra Tripathy who served as the ISA Director-General since its inception in 2015. The ISA is a coalition of 73 member countries and was established in 2015.

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial virtually on February 16, 2021 in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi also laid the foundation of development work of Chittaura Lake in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The event also saw the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

INS Karanj: Indian Navy receives third Scorpene Submarine

The Indian Navy received its third Scorpene Submarine under the Project P-75 on February 15, 2021. The submarine will be commissioned as INS Karanj in March. A total of 6 submarines are being developed under Project 75, of which, 3 submarines are already delivered by Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) including Karanj, are Khanderi and Kalvari.

e-Chhawani portal launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the e-Chhawani portal on February 16, 2021 to provide services to over 20 lakh citizens who have been living in 62 Cantonments Boards across India. The portal will offer online municipal services via multi-tenancy central platform.

RBI constitutes committee to strengthen urban co-operative banks

The Reserve Bank of India constituted a committee to strengthen and consolidate urban co-operative banks on February 15, 2021. The Committee will comprise eight members and will be headed by former Deputy Governor of the RBI NS Vishwanathan.