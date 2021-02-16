PM Modi virtually lays the foundation stone for Maharaja Suheldev Memorial in UP

Prime Minister Modi on February 16, 2021, virtually laid the foundation stone for Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and the development work of Chittaura Lake in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh.

The event was attended by the Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

The entire project will include the installation of the equestrian statue of Maharaja Suheldev as well as the development of various tourist amenities such as a guest house, cafeteria, and a children’s park.

PM Modi virtually unveiled the programmes for the beautification of Shravasti, Chittaura Lake, and Bahraich on the occasion. The event by the government is expected to highlight the historical and mythological significance of Bahraich.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake in Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing.



CM Yogi Adityanath is also present at the event. pic.twitter.com/aK0YEpHVhV — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

Prime Minister during the event while talking about India's history stated that the History is India is not just the one which was written by those who enslaved this country and those with a slave mentality. But India's history is that too which the common Indian people have kept alive in the fold stories of India and which has been carried forward by generations.

History of India is not just what was written by those who enslaved this country and those with a slave mentality. India's history is that too which the common people of India have kept in the folk stories of India, that which has been carried forward by generations: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/4TrHROZhFc — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

While unveiling the statue of Maharaja Suheldev, PM Modi mentioned that when today India is entering the 75th year of independence, there can be a no bigger occasion for remembering and taking inspiration from the great men (Maharaja Suheldev), their struggle, sacrifice, martyrdom, and valour.

Today when India is entering the 75th year of independence, there can be no bigger an occasion to remember & take inspiration from the contribution of such great men (Maharaja Suheldev), their sacrifice, struggle, valour & martyrdom: PM Narendra Modi https://t.co/yaRXqJtQeW — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

Statue of Maharaja Suheldev:

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 4.20 m high statue of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich on the day which also marks his birth anniversary. Suheldev was an 11th-century warrior king of Shravasti.

Earlier in February 2016, the BJP Chief at the time Amit Shah had unveiled a statue of Suheldev and had also launched a book on him in the district located near the Nepal border. Later the central government released a stamp and had also started running superfast train in his name.

According to the government, Maharaja Suheldev’s service and devotion to the country is an inspiration for all. With the development of the memorial site, India will be better acquainted with his heroic saga. The work will also further enhance the tourist potential of this site.