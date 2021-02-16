JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

PM Modi virtually lays the foundation stone for Maharaja Suheldev Memorial in UP

The entire project will include the installation of the equestrian statue of Maharaja Suheldev as well as the development of various tourist amenities such as a guest house, cafeteria, and a children’s park.

Created On: Feb 16, 2021 18:15 ISTModified On: Feb 16, 2021 17:35 IST
Maharaja Suheldev statue

Prime Minister Modi on February 16, 2021, virtually laid the foundation stone for Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and the development work of Chittaura Lake in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh.

The event was attended by the Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

PM Modi virtually unveiled the programmes for the beautification of Shravasti, Chittaura Lake, and Bahraich on the occasion. The event by the government is expected to highlight the historical and mythological significance of Bahraich.

Prime Minister during the event while talking about India's history stated that the History is India is not just the one which was written by those who enslaved this country and those with a slave mentality. But India's history is that too which the common Indian people have kept alive in the fold stories of India and which has been carried forward by generations.

While unveiling the statue of Maharaja Suheldev, PM Modi mentioned that when today India is entering the 75th year of independence, there can be a no bigger occasion for remembering and taking inspiration from the great men (Maharaja Suheldev), their struggle, sacrifice, martyrdom, and valour.

Statue of Maharaja Suheldev:

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 4.20 m high statue of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich on the day which also marks his birth anniversary. Suheldev was an 11th-century warrior king of Shravasti.

Earlier in February 2016, the BJP Chief at the time Amit Shah had unveiled a statue of Suheldev and had also launched a book on him in the district located near the Nepal border. Later the central government released a stamp and had also started running superfast train in his name.

According to the government, Maharaja Suheldev’s service and devotion to the country is an inspiration for all. With the development of the memorial site, India will be better acquainted with his heroic saga. The work will also further enhance the tourist potential of this site.

 

