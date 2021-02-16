Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches e-Chhawani portal

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 16, 2021, launched the e-Chhawani portal.

Following the ‘ease of living’ mantra, the government has introduced the portal to offer services to more than 20 lakh citizens who have been living in 62 Cantonments Boards across the country. The portal will provide online municipal services through a multi-tenancy central platform.

The Defence Minister while launching the app expressed gratitude towards everyone who was associated with the Chhawani app. The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was also present during the launch event.

Ease of Living for people living in Cantonments is our Mantra. Launching e-Chhawani Portal. https://t.co/P5o5PGqmOh — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 16, 2021

Significance of e-Chhawani portal:

• The residents of the cantonment will be able to register their complaints regarding the civic issues and resolve them while sitting at home.

• Through this portal, the municipal services will be easily provided to the people. They will be able to get their documents such as sewerage connectivity applications and trade licenses made through the portal.

• The E-Chhawani portal will be a step forward towards smart governance for providing citizen-centric services to the residents of the cantonment area across the country.

Portal’s feedback on regular basis:

The Union Defence Minister while talking about the e-portal also mentioned that the people associated with the consumer boards must take the feedback of the portal on regular periods.

He added that the government has been making changes to make the system more citizen-friendly and is committed to improving the ease of living for the people. In the sectors of trade and economy, India is already becoming a country of expectations for the world.