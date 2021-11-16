Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 November 2021

PM Modi addresses first Audit Diwas

PM Modi unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to mark the First Audit Diwas. The day is celebrated on November 16 to mark the historic origins of CAG. The day also highlights its contributions towards governance, transparency, and accountability.

First Grass Conservatory in Uttarakhand

The first Grass Conservatory of India has been launched by the research wing of the Uttarakhand forest department. The newly launched conservatory in Uttarakhand aims at creating awareness about the importance of grass species, promoting conservation, and facilitating further research in grass species.

Purvanchal Expressway inaugurated in UP

Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. Through the Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, the journey from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur can now be covered in less than 12 hours which will be faster than even Rajdhani Express.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to reopen

The Union Home Amit Shah announced that the Central government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from November 17. The corridor was closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move will benefit thousands of Sikh devotees who plan to visit the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

India launches 41st expedition to Antarctica

India launched its 41st scientific expedition to Antarctica. The first batch of 23 scientists and support staff has already reached the Indian Antarctic Station Maitri and four more batches will reach by mid-January 2022. Once all the batches of the Indian contingent reach, they will launch two major programs as part of the 41st expedition to Antarctica.