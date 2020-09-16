Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 September 2020

Israel, Bahrain, UAE sign historic US-brokered peace deals

Israel, Bahrain, and UAE signed Abraham Accords on September 15, 2020, in a signing ceremony which was presided over by the President of United States Donald Trump at the White House. The Abraham Accords have been signed to establish the foundation of peace agreements between Israel and the two Arab nations- Bahrain and UAE.

PMGKP Insurance Scheme for Health Workers extended for a further six months

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme which was launched for the health workers fighting COVID-19 has been extended for another six months. The scheme was announced by the government on March 30, 2020, for 90 days, it was further extended for 90 days (up to September 25, 2020). The scheme has been extended again for another 180 days (6 months). The scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs. 50 lakh to the health care providers who have to be in direct care and contact of COVID-19 patients.

Sero Survey August result shows no antibodies in 30% of recovered COVID-19 patients

As per the Sero-prevalence survey conducted in Delhi in the first week of August 2020, no antibodies have been found in 30% of the recovered COVID-19 patients. The survey has discovered that 79 of the 257 people who have recovered from coronavirus did not have antibodies against the virus. The survey exercise has bee undertaken for the comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi and to formulate strategies that will be based on these findings.

Lok Sabha passes Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Lok Sabha on September 15, 2020, passed Essential Commodities Act (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The bill allows the central government to regulate the supply of some of the food items only under the extraordinary circumstances which include natural calamity of grave nature, war, famine, and extraordinary price rise. The latest bill passed in Lok Sabha seeks to increase the competition in the agricultural sector and to increase farmers' income. It also aims to liberlise the regulatory system while also protecting the interests of the consumers.

Serum Institute of India gets DGCI approval to resume trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

The Serum Institute of India has received approval from the Drugs General Controller of India (DGCI) to resume the clinical trial of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Its trial was earlier put on hold after a DGCI order. However, DGCI has asked the institute to restart trials based on certain conditions such as taking extra care during screening, close monitoring of adverse events during the study follow-ups, and providing additional information in informed consent.