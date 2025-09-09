Odisha School Holidays in September 2025: Complete List of School Closures and Public Holidays

Odisha School Holidays 2025: Schools in Odisha will remain closed on several important days in September 2025 due to public holidays, festivals, and weekend offs. The month also marks the beginning of the festive season, with major celebrations like Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami. Apart from these, regular Saturdays and Sundays will also account for school closures across the state.
This article provides a complete list of Odisha school holidays in September 2025, highlighting public holidays, optional holidays, and weekly offs. Check the detailed schedule below.
Birthday of Prophet Mohammad – 05 September 2025 (Friday)
Public Holiday
The birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, also known as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi, will be observed on September 5, 2025. It is a declared public holiday in Odisha, and schools across the state will remain closed on this day. Special prayers and community events will be organized in many regions.
Maha Saptami – 29 September 2025 (Monday)
Public Holiday
Maha Saptami marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivities in Odisha. On this day, schools will remain closed as families participate in rituals and celebrations. Durga Puja pandals across the state begin their cultural programs and festive activities.
Maha Ashtami – 30 September 2025 (Tuesday)
Public Holiday
The grand celebrations of Durga Puja continue with Maha Ashtami, one of the most significant days of the festival. All schools in Odisha will remain closed on this day. Large-scale pujas, cultural events, and community gatherings are organized across cities and villages.
Note: The 29 and 30 September holidays will further extend into October 2025, with Maha Nabami (1st October) and Vijaya Dasami/Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October), making it an extended festive break for schools in Odisha.
Weekly Offs in September 2025
Along with festival holidays, schools in Odisha will remain closed on regular weekly offs:
- Sundays: 7, 14, 21, 28 September 2025
- Second Saturday: 13 September 2025
- Fourth Saturday: 27 September 2025
Quick Overview of Odisha School Holidays September 2025
|
Date
|
Day
|
Event / Festival
|
Category
|
School Closure Status
|
05 September 2025
|
Friday
|
Birthday of Prophet Mohammad (Eid-e-Milad)
|
Public Holiday
|
Schools remain closed
|
07 September 2025
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Schools remain closed
|
13 September 2025
|
Saturday
|
Second Saturday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Schools remain closed
|
14 September 2025
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Schools remain closed
|
21 September 2025
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Schools remain closed
|
27 September 2025
|
Saturday
|
Fourth Saturday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Schools remain closed
|
28 September 2025
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Schools remain closed
|
29 September 2025
|
Monday
|
Maha Saptami
|
Public Holiday
|
Schools remain closed
|
30 September 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Maha Ashtami
|
Public Holiday
|
Schools remain closed
For Reference: The list of school holidays mentioned above is based on the official government notification. You can check the complete Odisha School Holidays Calendar (Official) released by the Odisha Government for 2025.
September 2025 will bring a total of 8 fixed school holidays in Odisha, including three major public holidays and five weekly offs. However, in case of any sudden closures due to unforeseen reasons, parents and students are advised to stay updated with official notifications from the Odisha School & Mass Education Department or their respective schools for timely information and possible extensions during the festive season.
