Odisha School Holidays in September 2025: Complete List of School Closures and Public Holidays

Odisha School Holidays 2025: Schools in Odisha will remain closed on several important days in September 2025 due to public holidays, festivals, and weekend offs. The month also marks the beginning of the festive season, with major celebrations like Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami. Apart from these, regular Saturdays and Sundays will also account for school closures across the state.

This article provides a complete list of Odisha school holidays in September 2025, highlighting public holidays, optional holidays, and weekly offs. Check the detailed schedule below.

Birthday of Prophet Mohammad – 05 September 2025 (Friday)

Public Holiday

The birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, also known as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi, will be observed on September 5, 2025. It is a declared public holiday in Odisha, and schools across the state will remain closed on this day. Special prayers and community events will be organized in many regions.