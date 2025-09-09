Odisha School Holidays in September 2025: Complete List of School Closures and Public Holidays

Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
By Gurmeet Kaur
Sep 9, 2025, 13:46 IST

Odisha School Holidays in September 2025: Check the complete list of public holidays and weekly offs in Odisha schools, including Milad-un-Nabi, Maha Saptami, and Maha Ashtami. Stay updated with the latest school holiday calendar, important dates, and official notifications.

Check Odisha School Holidays in September 2025

Odisha School Holidays 2025: Schools in Odisha will remain closed on several important days in September 2025 due to public holidays, festivals, and weekend offs. The month also marks the beginning of the festive season, with major celebrations like Maha Saptami and Maha Ashtami. Apart from these, regular Saturdays and Sundays will also account for school closures across the state.

This article provides a complete list of Odisha school holidays in September 2025, highlighting public holidays, optional holidays, and weekly offs. Check the detailed schedule below.

Birthday of Prophet Mohammad – 05 September 2025 (Friday)

Public Holiday

The birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad, also known as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi, will be observed on September 5, 2025. It is a declared public holiday in Odisha, and schools across the state will remain closed on this day. Special prayers and community events will be organized in many regions.

Maha Saptami – 29 September 2025 (Monday)

Public Holiday

Maha Saptami marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivities in Odisha. On this day, schools will remain closed as families participate in rituals and celebrations. Durga Puja pandals across the state begin their cultural programs and festive activities.

Maha Ashtami – 30 September 2025 (Tuesday)

Public Holiday

The grand celebrations of Durga Puja continue with Maha Ashtami, one of the most significant days of the festival. All schools in Odisha will remain closed on this day. Large-scale pujas, cultural events, and community gatherings are organized across cities and villages.

Note: The 29 and 30 September holidays will further extend into October 2025, with Maha Nabami (1st October) and Vijaya Dasami/Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October), making it an extended festive break for schools in Odisha.

Weekly Offs in September 2025

Along with festival holidays, schools in Odisha will remain closed on regular weekly offs:

  • Sundays: 7, 14, 21, 28 September 2025
  • Second Saturday: 13 September 2025
  • Fourth Saturday: 27 September 2025

Quick Overview of Odisha School Holidays September 2025

Date

Day

Event / Festival

Category

School Closure Status

05 September 2025

Friday

Birthday of Prophet Mohammad (Eid-e-Milad)

Public Holiday

Schools remain closed

07 September 2025

Sunday

Weekly Off

Weekly Holiday

Schools remain closed

13 September 2025

Saturday

Second Saturday

Weekly Holiday

Schools remain closed

14 September 2025

Sunday

Weekly Off

Weekly Holiday

Schools remain closed

21 September 2025

Sunday

Weekly Off

Weekly Holiday

Schools remain closed

27 September 2025

Saturday

Fourth Saturday

Weekly Holiday

Schools remain closed

28 September 2025

Sunday

Weekly Off

Weekly Holiday

Schools remain closed

29 September 2025

Monday

Maha Saptami

Public Holiday

Schools remain closed

30 September 2025

Tuesday

Maha Ashtami

Public Holiday

Schools remain closed

For Reference: The list of school holidays mentioned above is based on the official government notification. You can check the complete Odisha School Holidays Calendar (Official) released by the Odisha Government for 2025.

September 2025 will bring a total of 8 fixed school holidays in Odisha, including three major public holidays and five weekly offs. However, in case of any sudden closures due to unforeseen reasons, parents and students are advised to stay updated with official notifications from the Odisha School & Mass Education Department or their respective schools for timely information and possible extensions during the festive season.

