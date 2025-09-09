Banking Terminologies: Banking terminologies encompass the definitions and concepts commonly used in the banking and finance sector. Familiarity with banking abbreviations and terms is crucial for both customers and professionals. This ensures better understanding and smoother transactions. Banking terminologies also play an important role in competitive exams especially in banking exams such as IBPS, SBI PO, RBI Grade B, SSC, etc. These exams cover sections on banking awareness and current affairs that evaluate candidates’ understanding of common banking terms. Mastering these terminologies is a must for aspirants aiming to establish a career in the banking sector.

Banking Terminologies List

Banking terminologies are the key terms and abbreviations used in the banking field. Having a clear knowledge of these terms enables employees to interact effectively with customers, process transactions correctly, and manage daily operations seamlessly. Additionally, a good grasp of these terms will boost aspirants’ general awareness and allow them to answer questions quickly and accurately in the competitive exams. Some popular bank terminologies include account, ATM, bank deposit, CRR, CBS, PAN, etc. Continue reading to learn about the detailed list of banking terminologies for reference purposes.