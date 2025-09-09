Which King is Known as the Tiger of Mysore?

Indian history is filled with examples of strong, courageous leaders who made their mark on the country. Among them, one king rose to fame for his unwavering bravery and fearlessness against the British Empire. His name was Tipu Sultan, who is renowned for being the "Tiger of Mysore."
In the 18th century, Tipu Sultan ruled over the Kingdom of Mysore in South India. He is regarded as one of the bravest fighters to oppose British colonial authority. He was one of the most renowned rulers in Indian history because of his bravery, foresight, and military prowess.
Why is Tipu Sultan Called the Tiger of Mysore?
Tipu Sultan earned the title “Tiger of Mysore” because of his bravery and strong resistance against the British East India Company. He never bowed to foreign powers and fought four Anglo-Mysore Wars against them.
According to legends, Tipu once killed a tiger in hand-to-hand combat with just a small knife. This incident is considered to be a point when he was given the title of “Tiger of Mysore.”
Who was Tipu Sultan?
Tipu Sultan was the eldest son of Sultan Hyder Ali, the ruler of Mysore. He was given the reins to the kingdom of Mysore after his father’s death in 1782.
Tipu was known for his administrative skills, modern outlook, and advanced military technology. He brought about many revolutionary changes in the kingdom. He introduced new coinage, improved trade, and encouraged the use of rockets in warfare, which made him a pioneer in military science.
Achievements of Tipu Sultan
Tipu Sultan was not just a fearless leader who brought havoc on the British Empire, but also a great administrator.
-
Fought bravely in the four Anglo-Mysore Wars (1767–1799).
-
Modernized his army with European weapons and war techniques.
-
Encouraged agriculture, trade, and industries throughout Mysore.
-
Built strong alliances with France and other foreign powers to resist the expanding British Empire.
-
Introduced reforms in coinage, weights, and measures.
Death of the Tiger of Mysore
It was during the Fourth Anglo-Mysore War that Tipu Sultan lost his life in 1799 while defending his capital, Srirangapatna, from the clasp of the British. With his death, he became a symbol of bravery and resistance. His spirit is reflected in his well-known words: "It is better to live like a tiger for a day than live like a sheep for a hundred years."
