Which King is Known as the Tiger of Mysore?

Indian history is filled with examples of strong, courageous leaders who made their mark on the country. Among them, one king rose to fame for his unwavering bravery and fearlessness against the British Empire. His name was Tipu Sultan, who is renowned for being the "Tiger of Mysore."

In the 18th century, Tipu Sultan ruled over the Kingdom of Mysore in South India. He is regarded as one of the bravest fighters to oppose British colonial authority. He was one of the most renowned rulers in Indian history because of his bravery, foresight, and military prowess.

Why is Tipu Sultan Called the Tiger of Mysore?

Tipu Sultan earned the title “Tiger of Mysore” because of his bravery and strong resistance against the British East India Company. He never bowed to foreign powers and fought four Anglo-Mysore Wars against them.