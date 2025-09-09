What is a Competency Based Question? Check Meaning, Examples and How to Solve for CBSE and State Boards

In today's education system, you might see a new type of question in your exams– competency-based questions. Unlike traditional questions that just ask you to remember facts, these questions want you to show how well you can use what you've learned in real-life situations. They test your ability to think, solve problems, and understand things deeply, rather than just memorizing information. This shift is happening in boards like CBSE and various State Boards to help you develop skills that are useful beyond the classroom. This article will explain what competency-based questions are, why they are important, and provide examples of how they might appear in your exams. We'll also give you tips on how to prepare for and solve these types of questions, specifically for CBSE and State Boards. To get complete information and more examples, make sure to check out the entire article!

What is a Competency-Based Question? A competency-based question is a type of question designed to test a student's ability to apply knowledge and skills to a real-world problem, rather than just recalling facts. Instead of asking "What is the formula for force?", a competency-based question might ask, "A person is pushing a box with a certain force. How does the force change if they double the mass of the box and the acceleration remains constant?" These questions focus on a student's deeper understanding, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities. Why are Competency-Based Questions Important? The shift towards these questions by educational boards like CBSE and various state boards is to move away from rote learning. This approach aims to equip students with skills that are essential for higher education and future careers, such as critical thinking, analysis, and practical application. These questions are a key part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes skill-based education over mere memorization.

Examples of Competency-Based Questions Competency-based questions can appear in various formats, including Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), case-based questions, and Assertion-Reasoning questions. 1. Case-Based Questions These questions present a short case study, a scenario, or a passage followed by a set of questions that require students to analyze the provided information. Example (Science): A group of students is conducting an experiment to measure the rate of photosynthesis. They use a water plant and expose it to different light intensities. They observe that as the light intensity increases, the number of oxygen bubbles released by the plant also increases, but only up to a certain point, after which it becomes constant. Questions: What is the purpose of counting the oxygen bubbles in this experiment?

Why did the rate of photosynthesis become constant after a certain light intensity?

If the students were to perform the same experiment in a cold room, how would the results likely change and why?

2. Assertion-Reasoning Questions This format presents a statement (Assertion) and an explanation for it (Reason). Students must determine if both are true and if the reason correctly explains the assertion. Example (Social Science): Assertion (A): The non-cooperation movement in cities gradually slowed down.

Reason (R): Khadi cloth was often more expensive than mill cloth, and people found it difficult to boycott British institutions for long. 3. Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) Unlike traditional MCQs that test facts, competency-based MCQs test a student's ability to apply a concept. Example (Maths): A rectangular field is 100 meters long and 50 meters wide. If a circular path of width 5 meters is built around it, what would be the area of the path? How to Solve for CBSE and State Boards To solve competency-based questions for CBSE and State Boards, you need to adopt a strategic approach that goes beyond simple memorization. Here is a step-by-step guide: