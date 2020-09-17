Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 September 2020

Tata Groups win new Parliament Building Contract under Central Vista Project

Tata Group has won the contract for the construction of the new Parliament Building with a bid of Rs. 861.90 crores. Tata has beaten Larsen & Toubro whose bid was at Rs. 865 crores. The Central Public Works Department had opened the financial bid for the new Parliament Building on September 16, 2020. In total, 7 companies had placed the pre-qualification technical bids for the construction of the new Parliament Building.

US Government plans to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all the US citizens free of cost

The United States Government on September 16, 2020, announced its COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan which entails administering the vaccine free of cost to all the citizens of the country. The distribution plans are outlined in two documents that have been released by the US Department of Defence and the US Department of Health and Human Services. US government believed that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available as soon as in January 2021.

Lok Sabha passes bill to bring Cooperative Banks under Reserve Bank of India

The Lok Sabha has passed an amendment bill to the Banking Regulation Act on September 16, 2020, to bring Cooperative Banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India. The amendment bill has replaced an ordinance that was issued on June 26, 2020. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that the powers of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies have not been encroached upon but the banking activities of the Cooperatives will not be regulated by RBI.

Brazil, India, and South Africa jointly call for comprehensive reforms in UNSC

India South Africa and Brazil have jointly called for the comprehensive reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the virtual meeting of IBSA Foreign Ministers on September 16, 2020. The meeting was chaired by the Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and was attended by his South African Counterpart Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor and Brazilian Counterpart Fabio Marzano. The three ministers adopted a joint statement on the reform of the UNSC and emphasized the expansion of its membership by including the representation from developing and emerging countries.

India ranks 116 in World Bank’s 2020 Human Capital Index

India has been ranked at 116 positions in the latest edition of the World Bank’s annual Human Capital Index. The Index benchmarks the key components of the human capital across all over the countries. The 2020 Human Capital Index has included education and health data for 174 countries- up to March 2020. As per the analysis by the World Bank, pre-pandemic most of the countries had made steady progress in building the human capital of children and the biggest strides were made in low-income countries.