Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 December 2020

Court of Arbitration for Sport bans Russia from using its name at Olympics for next two years

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on December 17, 2020 banned Russia from using its name, flag and anthem at the Olympics or any other international championship for next two years. Russia has also been banned from bidding to host any sporting event for next two years. However, Russian players and teams will be permitted to play all International events including the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

WHO-led team to visit China in January 2021to examine origins of COVID-19

A team led by the World Health Organisation will be visiting China in January 2021 to investigate the origins of novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that triggered the deadly pandemic across the globe. A team of around 12-15 experts is likely to visit China for examining the samples of humans as well as animals collected by the researchers of China.

India to manufacture 300 million Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

India will be manufacturing 300 million doses of Sputnik V, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in 2021, as per the informed shared by Kirill Dmitriev, the Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). For this purpose, the RDIF has signed agreements with four manufacturers in India.

Qatar to host 2030 Asian Games; Saudi Arabia get 2034 edition

Doha, the Capital of Qatar, will host the Asian Games 2030 edition and Riyadh, the Capital of Saudi Arabia, will host the 2034 edition. The announcement regarding this was made by Olympic Council of Asia on December 16, 2020.

India to soon become toll-booth free; Centre clears GPS-based toll collection system

The Central Government has approved the GPS-based technology for toll collection with an aim to ensure seamless vehicle movement. The information was shared by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on December 17, 2020. The move is expected to enable India to be ‘toll booth free'.