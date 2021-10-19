Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 October 2021

Government launches Geospatial Energy Map of India

The Government of India has launched the Geographic Information System (GIS)-based Energy Map of India. It has been developed by NITI Aayog in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and with the support of the central government's energy ministries. The map will provide a holistic picture of all the energy resources of the country.

Check T20 World Cup 2021 schedule

The ICC Men's T20 World 2021 has started on October 17, 2021, with a Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea. The full schedule T20 World Cup was released by ICC in August. The tournament is divided into 2 parts - First Round for Group A & Group B matches and Super 12 for the final teams.

Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 by Delhi Government

The Delhi Government is all ready to launch the Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal. It will be a digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs in India. Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 will be a first-of-its-kind innovative platform launched in the country to offer employment-related services seamlessly to its citizens.

Mount Harriet to be renamed Mount Manipur

The Government of India has decided to rename Mount Harriet Mount Manipur. The decision has been taken to pay tribute to the freedom fighters of Manipur. Mount Harriet is an island peak in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Mount Harriet is the place where Maharaja Kulchandra Singh of Manipur and 22 other freedom fighters were imprisoned during the Anglo-Manipuri war in 1891.

Indian Army wins in exercise Cambrian Patrol in UK

The Indian Army team has won a gold medal at the Cambrian Patrol Exercise. It was held in the United Kingdom from October 13 to October 15, 2021. The Army was represented by a team from 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) at the prestigious exercise. The Army competed against 96 teams, including 17 international teams from all around the world.